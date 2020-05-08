White House Press Secretary Says She "Naively" Believed On CNN – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany said she "naively" believed some of the CNN headlines in 2015 when she called Donald Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants "racist."

At a press conference on Friday, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS Newshour asked McEnany about his previous derogatory comments about Trump, made when he was starting his presidential campaign.

"For the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN and naively believed some of the headlines I saw on CNN," said McEnany.

She said she was not going to read the headlines, but added: “I quickly decided to support the President. CNN hired me. I was on many one and one panels where I proudly supported this president, who I think is one of the best presidents, if not the best president this country will ever have. ”

Thursday, CNN's K file aired his previous comments. “For me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don't like what Donald Trump said. I don't like what Al Sharpton said, "McEnany said. She had been commenting on Trump's comments that label some Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists.

Later she came to support Trump and became a CNN contributor.

McEnany then suggested that CNN File K track previous comments made by James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence; Samantha Power, former ambassador to the United Nations; and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser. She suggested that what they said on the air was different from what they said to the House Intelligence Committee. Transcripts of the witness interviews were released Thursday.

"Those individuals said things very differently publicly than they said privately," he said.

Alcindor then asked again if he was backing down the 2015 comments.

"I support this president. No doubts about that. It is an honor to work for him, ”replied McEnany.