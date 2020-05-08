White-collar companies race to be the last to return to the office

Even when President Trump has said, "We have to open our country again," much of corporate America is in no rush to return employees to their campus and skyscraper. Companies are competing not to be the first to return, but the last.
An increasing number of them, most of whom have white-collar employees, have recently extended work-at-home policies beyond the on-site shelter deadlines set by state and local authorities.
Google and Facebook employees were told Thursday they could stay home until next year. Capital One informed 40,000 workers that they will be away on Labor Day and possibly longer. Amazon says October. Nationwide Insurance is moving more aggressively than other companies, closing five offices across the country and making its 4,000 employees work remotely.
The movements reflect the reality that no one is sure how the coronavirus pandemic will evolve. While deaths from the virus in hot areas such as New York City have decreased, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere. Almost every day, there are at least 20,000 new cases in the United States. The US, which brings the total of the country to more than 1.2 million.
But even after the coronavirus no longer requires it, working from home is likely to retain a significant presence in corporate life. It will affect the shape of cities and the commercial real estate industry, and it will change the culture in companies that for years have been building elaborate temples for their workers.
For many companies, which started having employees working from home in March, prolonging the policy is not just a security measure. It's a pragmatic approach that helps workers with young children plan for a difficult summer, and gives management time to reconfigure open office plans in Something more secure.
Some companies said there is another reason: working from home is working well.
"Working from home is a great thing for the company and for employees, who don't want to go back to cars and travel for two hours. That's loss of productivity," said Joan Burke, director of personnel at DocuSign, a technology company at San Francisco that allows electronic agreements. "I see that it happens much more often in the future."
DocuSign recently announced a comeback in September, but said it could easily come later. California is locked up Until May 31, its governor, Gavin Newsom, has said.
It's no coincidence that tech companies are in the front rows of the stay-at-home movement. Its software promotes remote work. Tattoo parlors, bars, and hair salons, all of which need face-to-face interaction with clients, don't have that luxury.
Before the coronavirus arrived, 8 percent of all salaried employees worked from home at least one day a week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; about 2 percent worked from home full time. Within days, the pandemic brought teleworking from marginal to mandatory in many parts of the country.
Now, even when states like Georgia and Illinois implement phased reopens, companies see a future for remote work. Gartner, the research firm and consultant, said its clients, mostly large firms that have little direct interaction with the public, expected that up to half of their employees would work at home at least part-time.
A broad change could have important implications for traffic congestion, office culture, and corporate profits. Smaller companies could draw on a much larger group of potential workers who live beyond the radius of headquarters. And for some, it would blur the boundary between work and home.
There are also risks for companies. Employee loyalty could become more subdued, making retention difficult. Management could also be more difficult. But the end result exerts a powerful attraction.
"There are real cost benefits to doing this, and companies are in a period when cost is very important," said Brian Kropp, vice president at Gartner. "Even if remotely employed employees are 5 percent less productive, companies can save 20 percent on real estate and end up with higher returns."
Few are embracing the remote future as eagerly as Zillow, the Seattle-based online real estate firm. He said on April 24 that his 5,000 employees could work at home until 2021.
Three months ago, Zillow had traditional views of the workplace. About 2 percent of its employees worked remotely; another 4 percent worked from home part of the time. Everyone else came in every day.
"I don't see those numbers going back to where they were," Dan Spaulding, Zillow's chief of staff, said in an interview. "Our bias against working from home has been fully exploited." He said employees remained engaged while at home and that the company "saw no appreciable drop in productivity."
When Rich Barton, CEO of Zillow, tweeted his emphatic support for working from home Late last month, a critic responded, citing a post from job rating site Glassdoor that "constant checks, daily reports, and daily meeting hours make it impossible to complete your job."
Mr. Spaulding acknowledged, "There are pieces that are negative here. Zoom calls are great some days, not other days, and downright heinous for some types of collaboration."
The open plan office favored by Zillow and many other companies, while defamed, at least in theory encouraged a collaborative environment. Now everyone should think about reconfiguring to reduce the risk of contagion.
"If we go back to the 1980s office for health reasons," where everyone had an office with a door, "I don't know how many employees are interested in that," Spaulding said.
The notion of Telecommuting was invented by Jack Nilles, a former NASA engineer, in 1973. Originally it was not about working from home, which was largely impossible before the commercial Internet developed in the late 1990s. Instead, people would go to convenient satellite offices to cut down on travel time.
Progress was uneven. New York, Washington, Seattle, and San Francisco flourished while other cities lagged behind. The disparity continued to grow.
"The companies tested regional centers, but it turned out that you don't want to be in Phoenix when all the decisions are made in San Francisco," said Nicholas Bloom, Stanford professor of economics and co-director of the productivity, innovation and entrepreneurship program. at the National Office of Economic Research.
In a 2015 study on the productivity of work from home, Mr. Bloom concluded that He went up, but he has mixed feelings about the current situation. While Covid-19 can help remove stigma, he said, he doubted that working from home five days a week would grow much.
"It is difficult to stay motivated or innovative sitting in your living room," he said. "That sounds more like being a concert worker."
That may be the fate of Nationwide Insurance employees in Gainesville, Florida; Harleysville, Penn .; Raleigh, N.C .; Wausau, Wisconsin, and Richmond, Virginia, whose offices will be permanently closed by November 1.
Nationwide has 28,000 employees, about 20 percent of whom were already working remotely. The company said it was "in permanent transition to a hybrid operating model." Executives declined to be interviewed.
Other financial companies, which face more telecommuting security issues than other industries, are also starting to delay return dates. Capital One said Tuesday that any return to offices this fall would be "slow,quot; and "staggered."
Amazon, which spent billions on its new Seattle urban campus, said April 30 that employees are "welcome,quot; to work from home until October. Facebook and Google made internal announcements Thursday that most employees would be able to telecommute until the end of the year, but they also said they would reopen offices this summer for employees who need to be there. The companies declined to comment.
Slack, which makes messaging technology that enables teams to communicate and work together, is seeing its commercial boom during quarantine. But the San Francisco company plans to take as much time as necessary to determine any changes for its 2,000 employees.
"It is easier to run a business that is 100% remote than one where employees are 50% remote and 50% in the office," said Robby Kwok, senior vice president of people at Slack.
This is because fully virtual companies need to write everything down for employees. Companies that combine the two approaches risk that some employees are more informed than others.
And in a world where crowds are now dangerous, Slack can help workers stay safe by keeping them home. The first employees will return to the office in September, Kwok said.
"We have an obligation to the community to be the last to return," he said.
