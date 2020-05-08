When WCBS Newsradio 88 made the news – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – It is not very often that a news outlet "becomes,quot; the story instead of "covering,quot; the story, but that happened with the WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York in 1967.

The station was preparing to launch a news format on August 28, 1967 to compete against the Group W 1010 WINS, which had become news on April 19, 1965. The presenters who would launch the new format included Charles Osgood, Ed Bradley, Pat Summerall and Robert Vaughn (not the same as actor Robert Vaughn in "The Man From UNCLE,quot;).

Hours before launch, a small private plane crashed into the WCBS tower, destroyed it, shot down the air station, and killed the pilot. However, that wasn't going to deter Up News Info management, so it was released on 101.1 WCBS-FM until such time as Up News Info engineers could get the AM facility up and running again.

On that day, the FM band was mainly music and was not on the same playing field as the AM band, since many cars back then only had AM Radio (today it is quite different!).

Another story about how the media comes to the rescue in times of trouble … here for themselves!