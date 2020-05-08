When do the Raiders play at home? The best bets to spend a weekend of the NFL 2020 in Las Vegas

The Raiders' local schedule for their first season in Las Vegas is out, and while there is much uncertainty about whether local fans and visitors will be able to attend those inaugural games due to coronavirus-related restrictions, there is still much anticipation about the city. Newest in the NFL.

Whether or not there are crowds at Allegiant Stadium, having the league playing games adjacent to Mandalay Bay and the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip adds another reason to go to the legal gambling Mecca this fall.

It doesn't really require an NFL team to move to Las Vegas to do what happens in Las Vegas on any given weekend, including betting on wall-to-wall NFL games that aren't close. Just consider one more excuse to plan a soccer-themed weekend in Las Vegas, whether you're responsible for watching it in a stadium or at a sportsbook.

The Raiders will enter their new digs with a tent on Monday night in the Week 2 game against the Saints on September 21. Six of their remaining home games will be on Sundays, with a Thursday night affair against the Chargers in Week 15 on December 17. .

Knowing that, and looking at the tentative college football schedule, here are the dates you should be looking for social distance near the Raiders' new home during the 2020 NFL season:

1. Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, October 4)

Game one against the Saints would be a hard ticket to come by if available and it will be two days after all the college games have been played. But come to Las Vegas for a weekend on Friday, October 2, and you'll be in the two-football business.

A USC vs. clash Utah Pac-12 that night will open up the fun. There are also plenty of good appetizers on Saturday, highlighted by Baylor vs. Oklahoma and Penn State vs. Michigan during the day and up to the cup of Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. Whether you're in Bills Mafia or not and just want to try the game out if you can't be there, this full weekend is a great way to start.

2. Week 7: Los Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, October 21)

Before you see Tom Brady play in Las Vegas for the first time and remind the Raiders of what they might have had this season when the teams faced off in a Super Bowl 37 rematch, you can really soak it up. If you're so keen and can attend live games, you can see the UNLV Colorado State host at Allegiant the day before.

Elsewhere, you can bet on Bedlam (Okahoma vs. Oklahoma State) and another great Big Ten showdown (Ohio State-Penn State). You can keep rolling until Saturday, honoring former Raiders coach Lane Kiffin, watching Florida Atlantic, Ole Ole and then Alabama vs. Tennessse.

3. Week 10: Los Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (Sunday, Nov. 15)

Let's be completely honest: you know it's one of those on college football weekends when Clemson plays host to The Citadel and Alabama brings Tennessee-Martin. But then you realize it's November and it's getting colder and it's nice to be in the desert where you can still play golf comfortably during the day and go clubbing uncomfortably at night.

You still have plenty of nice conference games to watch inside and you can keep it running very late Saturday / Sunday early with UNLV from your hometown playing in Hawaii.

4. Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Nov. 22)

It's little short of the Rivalry weekend and Thanksgiving, but you'll be fine regardless of whether Patrick Mahomes is leading a combination of Cirque Du Soleil show and magical act from the Strip. You can still see two good matches in the SEC: Texas A,amp;M against Alabama and LSU against Auburn, and there will also be a Pac-12 board heavily loaded to take care of you on Saturday. Unfortunately, this is the last full college football weekend during which the Raiders are also at home, so you should think about taking advantage of it if you want to maximize the action.

5. Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, December 13)

There is a possibility that the Raiders will continue to pursue their first home win so late given the level of competition that they are inviting Allegiant. There's still a pretty big college football game right now, with Army-Navy set for that Saturday in Philadelphia. There's always (hopefully) the heart of the new NBA and NHL seasons (maybe the Golden Knights will be home too) to complete a weekend off-season weekend as you try to earn some extra cash for the holidays.

6. Week 16: Los Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday December 27)

This is the latter, but it's no less, because it could become the easiest ticket in Las Vegas for a stranger to get this season, given that it falls between Christmas and New Years. The Dolphins may be wrapping up another shaky season, making it difficult for their fans to head out of South Florida to a colder spot more than 2,500 miles away.

Getting there before Friday will be a good thing, so you can settle for the Vikings-Saints holiday special and unwrap traditional NBA games. You can also go crazy betting on random bowl games and scoring future finals for both the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl 55

Everything is just Vegas, baby. Just vegas