What to see this weekend: our best elections for May 9-10

Any great weekend plan? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Every weekend, E! offers you the best options, including new and old television series, movies and specials. And this weekend, May 9-10, we have a stacked line to stream your Saturday and Sunday, whether you have a subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and / or Amazon Prime Video.

They are not only Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Back in BFF action on Netflix, but there are two new stand-up comedy specials that will make you laugh this weekend. Also, new Star Wars the deals will make May 9-10 feel more like May 4 (let the room be with you folks!) and we highly recommend that you devour the entire current season of a reality TV series to catch up for the historical finale this week

We also have a new animated comedy, an inspiring and intimate documentary about Michelle Obama and more…