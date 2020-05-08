What to see this weekend: our best elections for May 9-10

Any great weekend plan? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Every weekend, E! offers you the best options, including new and old television series, movies and specials. And this weekend, May 9-10, we have a stacked line to stream your Saturday and Sunday, whether you have a subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and / or Amazon Prime Video.
They are not only Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Back in BFF action on Netflix, but there are two new stand-up comedy specials that will make you laugh this weekend. Also, new Star Wars the deals will make May 9-10 feel more like May 4 (let the room be with you folks!) and we highly recommend that you devour the entire current season of a reality TV series to catch up for the historical finale this week
We also have a new animated comedy, an inspiring and intimate documentary about Michelle Obama and more…
If you need a perfect pairing for a glass of wine: Judy and Jen are finally backtrack … and you're basically dead for the internet if you don't immediately gobble up every episode of the second season of Dead to me. We didn't realize how much we needed our favorite best friends in our lives, but we're excited to be reuniting with them as their misadventures continue into the darkest and funniest season of sophomore year. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to outwit, beat and survive any spoilers: Do yourself a favor and catch up on this ridiculously entertaining season of Survivor before the final of three hours on Wednesday May 13. With the iconic reality series bringing back 20 winners for its 40th season, the stakes and expectations were high. And by the power of Probst, they managed to beat them, delivering a season filled with the blind, excitement, inspiration, and laughter. It will be one of the show's best seasons and Wednesday's expected finale will find a castaway joining the elusive twice-winning club. Get moving, Sandra! (Where to watch: CBS All-Access)
Yes Becoming It was his favorite reading of 2018: Well, it's about to become one of your favorite watches in 2020, as Michelle Obama's documentary was released this week and, like her best-selling memoirs, it will make you feel inspired. What … obviously.
But the document also features rare interviews with the two daughters of the former First Lady, Malia Obama (21) and Sasha Obama (18) as well as husband Barack ObamaAnd, like his book, it gives him raw, unfiltered access to Obama's internal struggles in his career, motherhood, and the public eye. Consider it Homecoming. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you have seen Rick and Morty More times than you have seen The office: Originally created for Fox, Hulu got hooked Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roilandnew animated series Solar opposites, with all eight episodes of season one falling on May 8. Roiland, Silicon Valley& # 39; s Thomas Middleditch, The goldbergs& # 39; Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack They lend their voice to the series about a family of aliens forced to seek refuge on Earth. Watch it early so you can get ahead of the memes and rub your good taste on the virtual face of the Internet. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you need a laugh: Really, who is not TBH? Fortunately, there are two new comedy specials to watch this weekend. Jerry seinfeld& # 39; s 23 hours to kill just launched and features the first all-new legend special in 22 years, so that's good news for those of you who are Team Seinfeld when it comes to Seinfeld vs. friends debate (There are only two types of people in this world!). (Where to watch: Netflix)
In the meantime, Crazy Rich Asians revelation star Jimmy O. Yangit's an hour special, Good businessIt's finally here and covers everything from Matt Damon to ghosts. Obviously. (Where to watch: Amazon Prime video)
If you still feel the force: Sure, May 4 may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you still can't spend your weekend seeing all the stuff. Star Wars, with the launch of Disney + Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early, which means that once again you will have to argue with your friends about whether it was good or not.
Also, the end of the series Clone Wars dropped and we highly recommend watching the entire animated series as well as the premiere of the series Disney Gallery: The MandalorianAn 8-episode docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of The Mandalorian. But most importantly: more. Baby. Yoda Content. (Where to watch: Disney +)
If you think La La Land Should have won the Oscar: Man, can you believe it happened? Stay crazy! Anyway La La Land director Damien ChazelleThe jazz love story continues with The Eddy, his television debut. Featuring original music and set in Paris, the eight-episode series actually stars Moonlight& # 39; s Andre Holland, the best of both worlds on that front, and follows his character who is the co-owner of a struggling jazz club, The Eddy. (Where to watch: Netflix)
