Sunday is Mother's Day, and what a strange moment to celebrate. Even if your relationship with your own mother is controversial, perhaps there is another matriarch you are thinking about this weekend. Personally, I am considering my own mother, and her mother, and all the other women who have helped all the other mothers raise children and support families. For that reason, I think it is It is time to share some of the guidance that you have given us over the years, from the most ridiculous to the most profound. This week, I want to hear the best advice you've ever received from a mother figure, yet she chose to define it. Leave them in the comments below.

Now let's take a look at last week's winners. These are the weirdest things have you seen make an animal… and they are rare:

natalie Both are greatand for different reasons:

One of my two dogs, Bella, is obsessed with any of Bachelor's franchise shows. I don't know how she recognizes it (there's no song or main theme on the show), but she'll stop doing whatever she's doing and run to the living room to snuggle up to me and watch the show. Once, after an especially long walk, I was sound asleep in my room, but she trotted out when the rose ceremony began, and then went back to bed. I guess you must recognize Chris Harrison's voice, but I don't know why he's so obsessed with the show. However, the strangest / most surprising thing I've seen of any animal was several years ago at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand. When the van picks you up in Chiang Mai, you watch a video about the park, the elephants, and the founder, Lek. There was a particularly poignant story about an elephant who was blinded after his mahout stabbed her in the eyes when she refused to continue logging after giving birth and losing her baby. Because it was no longer useful to the mahout, Lek was able to buy it and take it to the park to live the rest of his life in a safe environment. When she first arrived at the park, other elephants approached her, examined her, and then ran the ends of their trunks across her face. Seeming to understand that she couldn't see, two of the elephants went to either side of her and helped guide her through the park, using their bodies to help her move from one place to another. I thought of "No animal can be * so * perceptive to know it needs to be guided," but, indeed, when we saw her in the park, the other female elephants were guiding her. There were so many other amazing stories about these elephants, but it has always stuck with me how the other elephants knew that she needed help and stayed by her side.

BlancheDevereaux’sRobeCollection, this seems cartoon dog behavior:

I grew up in Vermont and my dad loved ice fishing. We had a chocolate lab that loved water so much that it stuck its head into every ice fishing hole my dad drilled. The first time I did it I thought "there is a mistake you won't make again!" Incorrect. He loved it. He went up, shook himself, went to the next hole. He must have had the icy headache of hell.

smacd me kind of love this?:

My grandmother's dog loved lying in the backyard when it rained. He would get into the mud, lie on his back with all 4 legs stiff in the air and would NOT MOVE. The first times my grandmother saw this through the kitchen window, she ran off thinking the dog was dead or sick, calling her by name, but she lay motionless, her eyes and mouth wide open, her head cocked, soaking wet. and rigid and ignoring everything and everyone around him. Then after a while, she would just jump up and walk away. He could never understand what it was about, but he did so often from a puppy until he passed away at 11/12. I really wish I had a photo.

Meadow, this is wild:

I was volunteering at an animal sanctuary. He had domestic and exotic animals and in a couple of pens they lived together. Some of us were going to work in an enclosure that belonged to a border collie and a coyote. They would be inside with us. The director warned us not to lower anything because the coyote would pick up and hide anything within its reach. As soon as we entered, another volunteer left tools to fix the fence and the coyote picked up a spool of wire. Three adult humans had to work together to retrieve it. Shortly after that, I was weeding when I felt my cargo shorts snag on something. Without thinking I bend down to free myself and my hand find the coyote's face. I was taking mowers out of my pocket. The coyote stole from me.

Kat Walker Would see this:

I grew up on a small hobby farm, and my dad liked to get up early on the weekends to go to exchange meetings and buy pigeons for his increasingly worrying collection of pigeons. One day, my little sister Zoe accompanied him, and when she came Back, she had a baby turkey that she declared would eventually be our Thanksgiving dinner. Knowing how much Zoe loved animals, literally no one believed her, and at the end of the day the turkey was named Turk and was a beloved family pet. Turk was a super tame and cold turkey. Nor did he have the damn idea it was a turkey. We had no other turkeys, or even turkey-like animals, so for two years Turk spent a few months rotating through different groups of animals, trying to figure out what she was. First, she tried to be human. He tried to follow us home, he tried to eat our food, he tried to do what we were doing. This attempt was probably the shortest. Then she tried to be a duck. He dived into the water and tried to swim, terrorizing all the other ducks, tried to get into his chicken coop and then got depressed when he couldn't fit, making strange noises that were his squawking attempts. Obviously, he wasn't getting anywhere. Then she tried to be a goat. She was the same size as our pygmy goats at the moment, and the goats were not afraid of her and did not care if she entered his shed. This went on for quite a while, and one of the happiest memories of my life was hearing a turkey repeatedly try to go to baa. Finally, he got tired of being a goat and decided to try to be a pigeon. He practiced flying and enjoyed perching on top of the pigeon cages (terrifying their occupants), and worked to make her engulf him in a soft, peaceful lullaby. Unfortunately, she still didn't fit. Poor Turk ended up spending a lot of time alone. But there was a storybook waiting for her, complete with a handsome prince. A wild Tom turkey appeared in the fall, spent a few weeks seductively visiting and inflating it, and finally one day, both Turk and his Beau disappeared. Finally he realized it was a turkey the whole time.

Don't be afraid to feel sentimental in the comments below.