What Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks about Robert De Niro interpreting it

Andrew Cuomo has spoken on a very important issue.

As Governor of New York during a historic pandemic, Cuomo would certainly be a great character in the movie that will surely be made around this time. But who should interpret it? While Brad Pitt has already taken the reins as Dr. Anthony Fauci, legend of the screen Robert de Niro He has raised his hand for his Italian partner and New York native.

"I think I will play Cuomo," he said. Stephen Colbert in The Late Show Wednesday night when asked what shape she could represent. "He is doing a great job … he is doing what any president should do."

Considering his high praise for the politician, Colbert contacted Cuomo about it the following night. As expected, Cuomo gave De Niro his seal of approval.