What Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks about Robert De Niro interpreting it

Andrew Cuomo has spoken on a very important issue.
As Governor of New York during a historic pandemic, Cuomo would certainly be a great character in the movie that will surely be made around this time. But who should interpret it? While Brad Pitt has already taken the reins as Dr. Anthony Fauci, legend of the screen Robert de Niro He has raised his hand for his Italian partner and New York native.
"I think I will play Cuomo," he said. Stephen Colbert in The Late Show Wednesday night when asked what shape she could represent. "He is doing a great job … he is doing what any president should do."
Considering his high praise for the politician, Colbert contacted Cuomo about it the following night. As expected, Cuomo gave De Niro his seal of approval.
"De Niro, I'm a huge De Niro fan. It's just phenomenal," he told Colbert. "The breadth of his ability, just look at all the roles he's played. He can do anything."
Cuomo proceeded to list some of the star's most famous roles, including Taxi driver.
"I'm going to do Taxi driver the next press conference when a journalist asks me a question: "Are you talking to me? Are you talking to me?" he joked.
And, if Cuomo was not clear about his love for the actor, he reiterated: "I am a big fan of De Niro. He is a genius."
Well, there you have it, it's a perfect match. Stay tuned for the movie.
