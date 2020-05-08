What does the future of work look like after the coronavirus? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML705f7c880dfde560c418795f03e7681e15%

According to a Robert Half survey, 77% of workers report working from home. It's a big change that wasn't a choice, but experts say it's forcing companies to take a look at what it means when people return to the office.

So what is the future of work like? Good question.

"I think this is turning the heads of many CEOs and managers who may have been skeptical about this in the past," said Kate Lister, president of Global Workforce Analytics. "Employers are realizing that it is not as scary as they thought it had been."

The First Class Mortgage team in Maple Grove said the office was out of paper after years of talking about it.

"It took this period of time where we were forced to make these changes," said Casey Van Winkle, president of First Class Mortgage.

At YWCA Minneapolis, the marketing team went from a live to a virtual fundraiser in just six weeks.

"It was remarkable, it was really successful," said Jacqueline Lloyd Cunningham, vice president of marketing and communications for YWCA Minneapolis. "I think that has also shown us the opportunity to expand our footprint if you want and expand our reach to a broader audience in the future."

Up News Info contacted more than a dozen of Twin Cities' largest employers. Most said they are working on a plan to return to work, but are not ready to share the details yet. Some said that when employees return to the office, it will happen slowly in phases or rotations.

Xcel Energy said it was also re-analyzing its work-from-home policies.

"We are discovering that many of our employees are just as productive, if not more, working from home, so we are now considering expanding work arrangements from home where it makes sense in the long term," said Xcel El Energy spokesman Matt Lindstrom said.

Lister says that before the COVID-19 pandemic, less than 4% of employees worked from home half the time or more. Now, a Robert Half survey reports that 79% of workers say they want that option after the pandemic.

"My own prediction is that we will see that about 30% of people work from home 2-3 days a week, that's the sweet spot," said Lister, when asked what work could be like in two years. "It is not about one or the other, you will never see your colleagues or be there all the time."

Ultimately, Lister said work-life balance is something that companies will need to address more clearly in the future and that managers will need to be careful that people don't over-exert themselves and become exhausted.