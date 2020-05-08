Weld County man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A Weld County man is under investigation on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a tenant for not paying rent.

Brian Fletcher, 51, of Keenesburg, was held Thursday at the Weld County Jail on suspicion of crimes including second-degree assault, threat, and possession of a weapon by a former criminal, according to a press release. from the sheriff's office.

The deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. A shooting was reported Tuesday in block 1900 of Weld County Road 55, about 5 miles south of Keenesburg.

Whitney Moore, 67, called 911 to report the shooting. She told agents that her husband, Fletcher, had a dispute with Richard Warsaw, 64, who lives in a trailer on her property but had stopped paying rent, according to a press release.

"Moore told officers that her husband was agitated by an incident the previous day in which he

He confronted Warsaw over the unpaid rent while armed with a revolver, "the statement said. Fletcher aimed the gun at Warsaw from a distance of about 2 feet. Warsaw simply took the gun from him.

Around 3 p.m. On Tuesday, Fletcher left the house and returned about 15 minutes later, telling Moore to call 911 because "he had just shot a man while practicing target shooting," the statement said.

However, Warsaw told officers that he was working on his trailer when Fletcher "pointed a revolver at him, told him to leave the property, and then started shooting," according to the sheriff's office.

Warsaw ran and took cover behind a large steel container, according to the statement. Roger Skeers, 55, a friend from Warsaw, was inside the storage container when they were shot. A bullet ricocheted off and hit Skeers in the abdomen. The bullet did not break the skin and Skeers suffered a minor injury, according to the statement.

Fletcher was held Thursday on $ 150,000 bail.