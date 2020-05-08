We were fired for coronavirus. Then strangers stepped in to help.

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population. To share yours, send this form or email us at [email protected]

This story was told by Kim Raya, and has been transcribed and edited from a recent conversation with Madelaine Millar.

I am a banquet server and suite assistant at the DCU Center in Worcester. March 10 was my last shift I worked on. I had a busy weekend preparing many events at the DCU center. Little by little, they were like "Oh, this shift was canceled,quot; or "this group retired,quot; and for that weekend, it was like a boom, we are closed until further notice. It all happened at once.

I worked more than anyone in the banquet department, so I went to my boss privately and said, ‘What can I do? Can I have my sick time? Can I have my vacation time? And he was more or less like, "No, all you can do is collect unemployment." So that's what I did.

I was lucky because I was familiar with the job application process for more than 10 years ago, but it was horrible. I was FaceTiming with my coworkers, having to guide them through the process. It was scary not knowing if I did it correctly. Now it's six weeks later and I just started seeing some of my $ 213 a week.

My husband was a chef at two different restaurants, so he was also fired. Due to your immigration status, you cannot collect unemployment and we are also not eligible for stimulus verification. We have two daughters, ages 12 and seven, so I was thinking about how I'm going to put a roof over my sons' heads. We did not know at the time that you could not be evicted if you could not pay the rent.

My boss recommended applying for the Greg Hill Foundation Restaurant Strong Fund, so I applied on March 23, and on March 30 I opened my mailbox and there was an envelope with a check inside for $ 1,000. There are no words to describe the way I felt at the time: it gives me goose bumps even when talking about it. This is how we have survived for the past month.

I've never been lucky to do well, but I always try to be a good person. When we received this check, my 12-year-old daughter told me: ‘Do you see Mom? That is what happens, because you are very good with other people. "

Later, I got a call from someone at the Martignetti Companies, because they were considering donating another $ 100,000 to the Greg Hill Foundation. She wanted to speak to someone to add a personal perspective. After a 10-minute conversation, she felt a connection, and she and the company started a GoFundMe for me and my family. They raised almost $ 6,000 for us in less than a week. I can't believe there are real people, real angels, who don't even know me, but based on two or three paragraphs about me and my family, they want to help. The words "thank you,quot; seem so loose in comparison.

They've hit my ass several times, we all have. It is surprising that complete strangers have decided that we are special and have decided to help us. It will really change my family's life.

