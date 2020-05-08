Watch the star moms send them adorable Mother's Day messages!

Happy Mother's Day weekend!
Today, it's all about telling our mothers how much they mean to us and filling them with their favorite gifts.
However, today is also a day when mothers bathe their children with love, including some of the moms from our favorite stars!
ME! News exclusively with some of the moms of our favorite celebrities, who shared sweet messages about their children's adorable moments growing up and their faith in their talents and dreams.
While we generally meet celebrities after their big break, their mothers always knew them as their working children, and some of the mothers we spoke to discussed the time when they realized that their children had officially arrived.
"There was not a moment when I realized that I had really succeeded,quot; read Michelethe mother of Edith Sarfati shared. "But I knew you would make it when you told me there was no Plan B."
Charmine grantwhose son is none other than Weird eye& # 39; s Karamo BrownShe expressed that she knew that he had broken through when people "in restaurants and supermarkets and just walking in places,quot; called out his name.
"His name is not easy to say," said Grant. "And they said, 'Karamo!' I was amazed. And it made me feel very proud. Then I realized that he really, really did it."
Pigeon cameronthe mother of Bonnie Wallace He said how he knew his daughter had fulfilled his dreams when he "won the Emmy,quot;.
"Up until that point, I had always believed in her, but there was a little question like, well, you know, of course you think she's talented, she's your daughter … But then the industry recognized her, her peers recognized her." "
Michael Buckner / Getty Images for SXSW
AND Marrianne Hough does not have one but two famous children with their son and daughter Derek and Julianne Hough stealing the show when they were in Dancing with the stars.
"Every day, I think they really have," Marrianne shared. "Because they wake up every day ready and willing and happy and grateful to be alive and excited, and that's what inspires me."
Celebrity moms also shared cute moments of raising their children.
Matthew McConaugheythe mother of Kay He bragged that "it was always fun to be with him. He was an easy and easy child to raise. Nice personality, fun, he had many friends … We had a special bond."
Other stars were as artist as a child as they are now.
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Singer "untouchable,quot; Jana Kramer he loved putting on a show since his mother Nora Kramer shared in a nice story about the singer.
"When he was about 12 years old and taking care of his little cousins across the street," Kramer began. "And she decided they were going to get together and make a couple of videos. One of them was a music video … I mean, they took out the party dresses, the Halloween costumes, they got dressed and they just had a blast and we still have those videos today. "
"And we as a family sit and watch them and laugh out loud," he added. "Sorry Jana!"
Jessalynn Siwa She also shared how proud she was of her daughter. Jojo Siwa, expressing that she is loved, "See her go from rehearsals to opening night to selling some of the world's biggest arenas and really having the time of her life and loving every day."
Finally, the parents also shared some of the advice they shared with their children.
"The other thing I would say to her, over and over again, was never let anyone steal that special light inside her," shared Jana Kramer's mother.
"Never stop trying," added Karamo Brown's mother.
"When someone tells you who you are, believe it," Lea Michele's mom advised before hilariously adding, "The best advice I gave (Lea) as a parent was when you see him coming crazy, cross the street."
To see more of the sweet messages from the mothers of the stars to them, watch the video below, where you can also learn what cute nicknames they had for their children and how much they knew their children were destined for stardom.
