[WATCH] Save the Heroes Initiative Raises Funds for Frontline Workers at COVID-19 – Up News Info

The Up News Info and our parent company Penske Media Corporation have launched Hail the Heroes, a fundraising initiative for Team Rubicon and their efforts around the COVID-19 crisis. Leaders of PMC's media brand portfolio have teamed with luminaries from the entertainment, fashion, beauty, sports, music and art industries to express their collective gratitude for those who work on the front lines of this pandemic.

Together, we have created a video to raise awareness and funds for #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors, the Rubicon Team initiative to support COVID-19 responses across the country. PMC has made a donation to the Rubicon Team's COVID-19 efforts, in addition to matching all donations from PMC employees to the organization.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented effect around the world, and we at Up News Info and PMC want to do our part to recognize the incredible sacrifice and heroism shown by our healthcare workers, supermarket employees, delivery people and everyone on the front line. of this crisis. . We, along with more than 120 people in the industries that cover our 20 PMC brands, have put together a video that expresses our appreciation. (Look it up)

We have partnered with Team Rubicon, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that uses the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization launched the #NeighboursHelpingNeighbours initiative, giving volunteers, known as Greyshirts, the opportunity to perform individual acts of service to help vulnerable neighbors who may need support. Greyshirts is also providing assistance through food banks and delivery services to food insecure populations, while helping with coordination and logistics to better support those in temporary quarantine.

Returning is a core value at Penske Media Corp and is at the core of PMC Cares. PMC employees donate 2% of their time or income annually to non-profit organizations in their communities. In addition to funding employee volunteer hours, PMC also provides cash and in-kind donations to 501 (c) (3) organizations throughout the year through media associations, charity events and fundraising contributions. During the current global crisis, we are proud to partner with an organization like Team Rubicon that is working tirelessly to give back.

Donations to the Rubicon Team can be made online or by texting PMCTR at 44-321.

Support Hail the Heroes, a PMC-led thanksgiving initiative to raise funds for Team Rubicon COVID-19 efforts. For more information, visit pmc.com/hailtheheroes or click below.