Watch Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon face off in "What am I saying?"

What are they Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon saying?
During the Thursday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Cab the stars faced off in a fun "What am I saying?" game, each tasked with reading phrases that seemed silly but actually revealed actual phrases.
With 20 seconds on the clock, Jimmy started with the phrase, "Pete & # 39; s Aw Traygels,quot;. To his surprise, the round turned out to be an easy feat. "Pizza bagels?" he said while earning the point. "Well that wasn't that difficult, was it? That really didn't change."
Next up was Queen Latifah, who also got her phrase pretty fast. "Bray Call Egg," he read. "Break an egg? Break a leg. Break a leg!" Now tied, the late night host tried to head back. "When Knee Thump Oooo," he read. "When Thumpooh? Winnie-the-Pooh! When Knee Thump Oooo, I didn't know what that was."
Moving on to the next round, it was the Girls Tour the star's turn to equalize the score. "What? How do you pronounce that?" she said before reading her sentence. "Cram Eeyore Horde. Cram in your tuda? Crab? Crannny you?" As Queen Latifah kept guessing, Jimmy realized what his puzzle was saying. "Oh wait. I think I know what it is," she exclaimed. "I think you have one of these!" Once he understood the reference, he yelled, "Grammy Award!"
Jimmy's next sentence also had a musical reference. "Ist Gone Tah Bee Meh," he said. "Has he gone-will-be me? Wow, I got it too quickly." Unfortunately for NSYNC fans, he didn't realize it was his friend's title. Justin TimberlakeThe song "It & # 39; s Gonna Be Me,quot;.
For Queen Latifah's next turn, she had to discover the true meaning behind the confusing phrase, "Hut Haa Pinsen Vague Ass,quot;. Thinking that the words were German, she read the phrase with an accent: "Hut Haa Pinsen Vegas. What Happens in Las Vegas." Entertained by his delivery, Jimmy said, "Give him the ding! Give him the ding right now."
So Jimmy got another easy one. "Just Tin Beer Bear," he said. "Joust-Tin Beer – oh, Justin Bieber"Impressed at her speed, Queen Latifah chimed in," That was quick, man. Boom. You understood it like it was nothing. "
Joining forces for the final round, the duo went to great lengths to discover what "Hula Ett Dah Dough Scout,quot; meant. See who got the winning point in the fun video above!
