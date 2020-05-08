Watch Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon face off in "What am I saying?"

What are they Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon saying?

During the Thursday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Cab the stars faced off in a fun "What am I saying?" game, each tasked with reading phrases that seemed silly but actually revealed actual phrases.

With 20 seconds on the clock, Jimmy started with the phrase, "Pete & # 39; s Aw Traygels,quot;. To his surprise, the round turned out to be an easy feat. "Pizza bagels?" he said while earning the point. "Well that wasn't that difficult, was it? That really didn't change."

Next up was Queen Latifah, who also got her phrase pretty fast. "Bray Call Egg," he read. "Break an egg? Break a leg. Break a leg!" Now tied, the late night host tried to head back. "When Knee Thump Oooo," he read. "When Thumpooh? Winnie-the-Pooh! When Knee Thump Oooo, I didn't know what that was."