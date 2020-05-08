vMVPD at risk – Analyst – Up News Info

MoffettNathanson Research said a sharp decline in pay TV subscribers in the last quarter "increases the possibility of a rapid death spiral for the entire category" in a searing report released Friday describing COVID-19's accelerating trends toward SVOD. and AVOD.

"It has been often observed in recent months that crises do not change technological trends as much as they accelerate them. The trend of cutting the cord was obviously quite advanced long before the current COVID-19 crisis. But the exchange rate it's accelerating without a doubt. One can point to transient accelerators (hopefully) like lack of sports, but does anyone think that when sports come back those customers will go back to pay TV (either traditional or vMVPD)? underlying causes of dropouts are not transitory. Transitory factors are only driving the dropouts, "wrote cable and entertainment analysts at MoffettNathanson.

With the majority of quarterly earnings for the sector, the count is that traditional pay TV subscriptions fell by 1.8 million in the first three months of the year, the worst quarterly result on record, bringing the annual decline rate to 7.6%, also a record, according to the report. Things were particularly bad for satellite television, where subscriptions fell by more than 1 million for the third consecutive quarter. Analysts estimate that there are now just over 79 million traditional pay-TV households, which means that the penetration of occupied households in the US USA It has dropped to around 63%, a level prior to 1995.

Equally key, the vMVPD category, which initially emerged as a cheap alternative to traditional cable packages, collapsed, they said, estimating losses of about 341,000 subscribers in the last quarter. Overall, on a net basis, none of the approximately 2 million traditional dealer losses landed with vMVPD.

Price is a factor. It has risen for these services from unsustainably low levels at launch. But MoffettNathanson suggested that "a whole generation of customers probably viewed vMVPDs with curiosity, as a solution to a problem they didn't have. The real problem was the grid. It's not the user interface grid, by the way, but the idea itself. of a schedule. Why would someone want to watch entertainment content on a schedule, let alone someone else's schedule? "Keeping video penetration constant, an increase of 30 million households cut the cable or never adopted it since 2010. Of these, only around 9.6 million have been recaptured by vMVPD. The rest, a total of 20 million households, now do not have the traditional cable network model.

Among vMVPD, Sony's PlayStation Vue service closed in late January, MoffattNathanson calculated that AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), Sling TV and fuboTV lost all subscribers and that Disney's Hulu Live TV may have hit a wall, with the growth rate decreasing in the last quarter. YouTube TV, the fastest growing, "could not regain all the slack," the report said.

The need and opportunity for SVOD and AVOD are clear from the data, hence the transmission wars. The report calls for new streaming services, from Disney Plus to Comcast's Peacock and WarnerMedia's upcoming HBO Max, direct-to-consumer lifeboats. They are rapidly gaining ground, and media companies will inevitably direct their best content to their SVOD and AVOD lifeboats, accelerating change.

“It is becoming clearer that as consumers get on these lifeboats, they are leaving behind the motherships (which are sinking). (But) we doubt that DTC lifeboats will ever come close to matching the profitability of the business that they are apparently designed to replace. "