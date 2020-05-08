Virus tracking app raises privacy concerns in India

NEW DELHI – As India enters a protracted coronavirus blockade, the government is actively seeking to trace contacts to help control infections. At the heart of the effort in the country of 1.3 billion people is an application for smartphones that assesses the risk of infection of users based on location services such as Bluetooth and GPS.

In April, India launched the Aarogya Setu app, which helps people identify if they have been around someone who tested positive for the virus. Since then, the app has been downloaded more than 90 million times in a country with a smartphone user base of approximately 500 million. To popularize it, a campaign with Bollywood celebrities was launched.

But the monitoring technology has raised a number of questions about privacy, security, and potential data breaches, and whether it compromises civil liberties and empowers the government with espionage.

"Aarogya Setu is a form of surveillance and inflicts tangible damage to privacy," said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.

On Wednesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior minister, said the app was "robust,quot; in terms of privacy protection and data security. The government also said that no data or security breach had been identified with the app after technical experts raised concerns about possible security issues.

Mobile tracking applications have already been developed to help contain infections in the US. USA, China, Singapore, Australia and many European countries. Other countries are struggling to implement their own smartphone tools. But in India, technological intervention has exacerbated concerns like no other country.

India does not yet have a comprehensive data privacy law to protect people's personal data. What's more alarming, experts say, are radical orders that make using the app mandatory for many Indians.

The government requires that the Aarogya Setu app be used by all workers, both private and public, and by the military. The installation of the application is also mandatory in the regions declared as containment zones. Indians stranded abroad who wish to be repatriated must also install it on their mobile phones before entering the country.

Now the police are intervening.

In Noida, a burgeoning satellite city a half-hour drive from New Delhi, the police have made it a punishable offense if people don't use the app.

Millions of Indians, many of them oblivious to any privacy concerns, have enthusiastically downloaded the app at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some were encouraged by their employers who said they could not work without the application.

"It will be great if almost everyone uses it," said Umesh Ram, a food delivery rider.

But some are cautious.

Satish Kumar Rastogi, an electrician, recently removed the app from his phone. "Imagine if I put wrong details in error, then it will give wrong information about me," said Rastogi.

The government has not said if it plans to impose fines on people who do not install the app, but hopes that if infections are tracked with the help of the app, more people will be able to resume at least part of their normal routines. India is the most affected country in South Asia, with more than 46,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,500 deaths.

Critics have raised concerns about the possibility of database breaches and fear that monitoring technology may be used to collect personal information. They also say the app is imprecise about which government departments will have access to the database.

"The app needs an independent oversight mechanism," said Anirudh Burman, an academic at Carnegie India.

Most privacy rights organizations say that if the government makes the app's source code public, it will increase transparency.

Monitoring technology is also opposed to the main opposition party in Congress. Last week, its leader, Rahul Gandhi, called the app "a sophisticated surveillance system."

Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGovIndia, which developed Aarogya Setu, said the app "will not reveal anyone's personal data,quot; and that the "data in the app is completely secure."

"No third party will have access to the data," Singh said. "The application is secure and nobody should be concerned with privacy concerns."

India is not new to privacy breaches and data breaches. In 2018, a controversial billion-member biometric database called "Aadhaar,quot; was breached, putting the identity details of more than a billion citizens at risk.

Similar cases of data breaches have been reported during the pandemic.

Many Indian states published quarantine lists on their official websites that included names of people suspected of being virus carriers. The app, experts say, presents similar concerns but on a much larger scale.

Aside from privacy concerns, there is little evidence that the app is effective without widespread virus testing, which India lacks.

India is testing around 75,000 samples daily. Health experts say this number is not enough.

A recent study by epidemiologists at the University of Oxford estimated that 60% of the population in any area needs to use contact tracking technology, combined with other measures, such as more extensive testing and quarantine of vulnerable people, in order for the application may contain the virus.

“India has to combine contact tracking technology with much more extensive testing. Testing is the primary solution for contacting infections, ”said Dr. Anant Bhan, an expert in bioethics and public health. ___ Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.