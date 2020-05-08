Video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting may not be enough

%MINIFYHTML11b8e7e73cfa9c4c096876f37eb67e7a15%

"It is a lynch mob" said Marcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was shot dead by white men in Glynn County, Georgia on February 23. On Thursday, 75 days after the shooting, two men: 64Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and they face charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Arbery's family says that Ahmaud, an avid runner, was simply exercising in a nearby neighborhood when he was attacked. However, the McMichaels told police that they believed Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of recent robberies, and that they were arresting a thief. (There was no series of robberies reported in the weeks leading up to the shooting, according to a local lieutenant.)

Earlier this week, lawyers for the Arbery family released a video that appears to show Ahmaud running down a suburban street when a white van pulls up in front of him. Arbery runs around the vehicle and gets into a fight with a man holding a shotgun. They go off and Arbery falls to the ground.

Ahmaud Arber's father was right when he described, to PBS's Yamice Alcindor, attack as lynching: A traveling crew of armed white men harassing a lone black man, capturing the act through a camera phone, the business card of a modern lynching.

The footage was hectic, and it was not long before the typical cycle of virality began. The video flooded Twitter and Facebook, along with lawsuits over McMichaels' arrest. Celebrities like Lebron James, Zoe Kravitzand Michael B. Jordan expressed their disgust, as did politicians like Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sandersand Joe Biden. Hashtags sprang up and reports of Arbery's death got into cable news slot machines, a grim pardon from the Covid-19 news, and a stark reminder that when it comes to racist attacks on black Americans, it's the always.

Tom Durden, the district attorney currently handling the case, asked for help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI began an independent investigation into Arbery's death on Tuesday night, and two days later, announced that the McMichaels were in police custody.

To a casual observer, it might appear that the culmination of the damning video and mass outrage led to McMichaels' arrest. And maybe-maybe-That helped. But a deeper dive into Arbery's case reveals that this is less a victory that a lucky break.

Durden is the third district attorney to handle the Ahmaud Arbery case. Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was the first, but she was challenged because Greg McMichael is a retired detective who worked in Johnson's office for more than 30 years. Next up was Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill, the acting prosecutor in the Arbery case as early as February 24 before he finally recused himself in April. According to their letter of challengeBarnhill's son was a prosecutor in the Brunswick District Attorney's office and worked with Greg McMichael on a pre-processing by Ahmaud Arbery. Barnhill insisted that this was not a conflict of interest, but stated that "A & # 39; robble rouser & # 39; Local took over this cause and began posting wild and indeed wrong and legally wrong allegations on Facebook and other social media formats calling for marches and physical attacks against the McMichaels in their homes, and at my son's home in Brunswick. …

But none of this negates Barnhill's belief that there were "no grounds for arrest" in Ahmaud Arbery's death. Barnhill claimed that the McMichaels had "probable cause" to suspect that Arbery had committed a crime and were simply trying "to hold this criminal suspect until law enforcement arrived."

"Under Georgia law, this is perfectly legal," wrote Barnhill.

The worst was Barnhill's assessment of the video of the Arbery shooting. In his letter, he noted that it appeared that Arbery started the fight and that Travis McMichael "was allowed to use deadly force to protect himself" by law.

"Arbery's past mental health records and convictions help explain his apparent aggressive nature and his possible pattern of thinking to attack a gunman," added Barnhill.

Arbery's "prior convictions" do not validate Barnhill's assessment: According to the AJCArbery was "sentenced to five years probation as the first felon on charges of carrying a weapon on campus and on various charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer." Arbery was also convicted of a probation violation in 2018 for shoplifting. Given the fact that stealing is not a violent crime, "obstructing a law enforcement officer" is a vague violation that includes everything from lying to an officer to hitting him, and that carrying a weapon is considered a God-given right to millions of people. Americans, especially in the gun friendly Georgia state, Barnhill's logic does not hold.

But applying logic to this situation is useless. People like Barnhill aren't swayed by Instagram celebrity posts, cable conversations, or traumatized black people in their community who risk their lives in the midst of a pandemic to protest this injustice. While Ahmaud Abrey's father and many others watched the viral video and saw modern lynching, Barnhill and many others like him saw a white man defending himself from a black assailant. It is a lack of empathy for the lives of blacks, particularly of people like Barnhill whose value, or lack of it, for the lives of blacks literally determines whether someone escapes murder.

And if Barnhill didn't recuse himself in April, perhaps the case of Ahmaud Arbery would have ended like that of many other black people killed by police and would-be vigilantes: his hashtags are fading, his name is added to a growing number High-profile black death list, his portrait was added to the growing collage of unarmed black people killed in the name of self-defense.

The arrest of the McMichaels may be a pleasant surprise two months after they allegedly shot Arbery, but this terrible experience acts as a sobering reminder that results like this are not necessarily the result of collective anger, pain, and dismay at a racist criminal justice system that jogging while black is a crime. Those who believe otherwise have a short memory.

The outrage followed the police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, an unarmed black boy playing with a toy gun in the park; was caught on camera, a grand jury refused to charge the officers. The outrage followed the Philand police shootingor Castilla, who was shot dead in his car; the shooting was captured by the horrified girlfriend of Castilla, his murderer was acquitted. Eric Garner was strangled to death by officers during an arrest; the incident was captured on camera; the responsible officer was never charged, but the man who filmed Garner's death was.

The list goes onBut the facts are the same: Black Death in the movie is not a smoking gun. America watched as Philando Castille bled to death in the car seat after being shot seven times with his girlfriend and four-year-old daughter by his side. It was not enough. We have to be prepared for the possibility that when a jury reviews the footage of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting over and over again, they may decide that this is not enough either.