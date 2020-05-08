Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick

Comedian Frank Caliendo included Bill Belichick among the six coaches and a team owner who posed on Friday morning in a video he shared on Twitter, sporting a short-sleeved sweatshirt while commenting on the Patriots' plans in a barely audible tone.

It was a little different than what actually happened when Belichick joined the NFL Network on Thursday night to talk about next year, but Caliendo, whose impression of Jon Gruden invited him to the Raiders training camp last summer, He did an honest job. Belichick's character, who earns the "legendary coach,quot; motto, was fooled alongside Andy Reid, who lifted a shirt for Patrick Mahomes, Gruden, "TB Buccaneers coach,quot; Bruce Arians, Sean McVay, Jerry Jones and Adam Gase. .

When NFL coaches get their schedules pic.twitter.com/YvRwHYJu7C – Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) May 8, 2020

"We played everyone exactly the same way," Caliendo said as Belichick. "Preparation doesn't matter."

The real Belichick was most excited when he spoke about the Patriots' quarterback situation during the NFL network's scheduled reveal program on Thursday.