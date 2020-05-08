%MINIFYHTMLa116b4f069e821816172fe8260d6e08f14%

On Sunday, May 10, VICE on Showtime will give viewers internal access to what a hospital fighting COVID-19 looks like.

Correspondent and producer Gianna Toboni talks to health workers and their families as they fight this unprecedented global pandemic in the epicenter of New York and New Jersey. While Toboni has been around the world to cover stories, this one is in a category by itself.

"I was talking to my brother and sister-in-law, both doctors in St. Louis, Missouri, and I felt that there was not enough deep immersion in healthcare workers," Toboni said in an interview with Up News Info local DJ from Sixsmith. "We had seen some snippets of sound here and there from frontline doctors and nurses, but I really wanted to understand what these people were dealing with in their personal and professional lives."

Like Toboni, the health workers interviewed in this article have spent time in the war zone. The VICE correspondent says that the doctors interviewed in her story agreed that the situation around COVID-19 is just as bad, if not worse, than the war zones they had seen in Iraq.

"When I asked about the comparison with the war, I asked if that was appropriate. To my surprise, they both thought that COVID-19 was somehow worse than the war in Iraq, "Toboni said. "They said they were treating him in a very localized way. They saw horrible things like friends killed in front of them. With COVID-19, this is a global problem. They said we can't understand what we're dealing with right now. "

See Toboni's story and all VICE on Showtime this Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. EST / PST. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.