Vice President staff member tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Friday that a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus.

"There is a member of the vice president's team who is positive for choroanvirus," said McEnany. "We have implemented the guidelines that our experts have proposed to keep this building safe."

Many more journalists were wearing face masks in the meeting room, a day after it was revealed that one of President Donald Trump's personal aides tested positive for the virus. Trump and Pence took subsequent tests and tested negative, the White House said.

Zeke Miller, a reporter for the Associated Press, had asked McEnany why the average American should feel comfortable going to work if "the White House isn't even safe for people."

She said the guidelines they recommend for businesses “are now being implemented here at the White House. So as the United States reopens safely, the White House continues to operate safely. "

Still, given the COVID-19 incidents at the White House, ABC News White House chief correspondent Jon Karl asked if Trump considered wearing a mask when he visited the WWII Memorial, where they joined to veterans in the 90s who celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

"Did you consider wearing a mask while you were with these veterans?" Karl said

McEnany replied: “This President is regularly evaluated. This president will make the decision to wear a mask or not. I can tell you that those veterans are protected. They made the decision to come here because they chose to put the nation first. They wanted to be with the commander in chief on this momentous day. It was his choice to come here, and I can tell you that the President always puts the safety of our veterans first and the American people first. ”