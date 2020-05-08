Varun Dhawan has the cutest birthday wish for his girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were reportedly getting married this year. The couple has been dating for several years and had to take the next step in their relationship this year.However, due to the blockade, all plans were postponed. But one thing is for sure, the couple surely knows how to feel each other special even during quarantine.

On Natasha's birthday today, Varun took to social media to post two photos of his beloved and captioned the image. how, "Happy birthday. I choose you over the UFC"

The couple looked fabulous in the first image which is from one of the vacations they took together. Varun and Natasha We have shared a strong bond throughout these years and we wish the couple all the happiness in the future.