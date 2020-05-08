Vanessa Bryant sues LASD over photos of Kobe crash scene shared by lawmakers, according to report – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa413cd328cbae6eb6b89b13d5848cf9717%

Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after several officers allegedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant filed a claim Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish, according to People magazine.

%MINIFYHTMLa413cd328cbae6eb6b89b13d5848cf9718%

On the morning of January 26, Kobe, Gianna, and seven other people died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into the Calabasas Hills amid dense fog.

On March 2, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that eight officers were involved in sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash. It is not clear if and how they were punished.

At the time, Villanueva said the department has a policy against taking and sharing photos of crime scenes. However, the policy did not apply to accident scenes.

Earlier this week, California Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson introduced a bill in the California Legislature that would make it a crime for first responders to share photos of bodies taken at crime scenes.

Under the bill, any first responder who has been found to have shared a photo of a body from a crime scene or an autopsy "for any purpose other than official law enforcement,quot; would face a misdemeanor charge.

The charge would carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $ 5,000 fine.

In February, Vanessa Bryant sued the company that owned and operated the crashed helicopter.

CBS2 has contacted the sheriff's department for comment and is awaiting a statement.