Vanessa Bryant files claim for unauthorized Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action for the unauthorized disclosure of photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.
According to a presentation obtained by People, the widow of the NBA legend seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish stemming from the claim that eight deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took graphic images of the victims and shared them with unauthorized persons.
A spokesperson for the Bryant family said People in a statement, "This (presentation) is all about enforcing responsibility, protecting victims, and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future."
"When a family suffers the loss of loved ones, they have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect," the statement read. "The deputies in this case betrayed that sacred trust. This claim is intended to hold the Sheriff's Department accountable and prevent future misconduct."
According to a report by Los Angeles Times, a public security source told the publication that he saw one of the images on the phone of another official in an environment that had nothing to do with the investigation of the accident.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared on NBC Today in March, where he said an assistant apprentice was allegedly seen sharing photos of the scene in a bar. Then, a witness filed an online complaint alerting authorities to the incident.
"Being betrayed by one of our own is discouraging," Sheriff Villanueva said in the interview, and also confirmed that the claims were under investigation.
At the time, Vanessa's attorney said she was "devastated,quot; by the prosecution, especially after she went to the Sheriff's office the day of the accident to personally request that the Calabasas, California, hillside where the helicopter fell "be designated as no. " fly area and protected from photographers. "
"Actually, however," the legal filing obtained by People it states that "no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were on the scene taking photos on the cell phones of the dead children, parents, and coaches. As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for the officers to take photos in the scene of the accident. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes. "
The presentation adds: "Ms. Bryant was distressed to learn that the Department did not initiate a formal investigation until after the The L.A. Times released the story around February 28, and that the Department had taken few or no steps to contain the dissemination of the photos. "
Due to the Sheriff's Department's alleged misconduct, the filing indicates that Vanessa's pain "has worsened."
"Ms. Bryant is deeply concerned that all copies of the photos of sheriff's deputies have not been taken into account, and that it is only a matter of time before she or her daughters find them on the Internet," say the documents.
