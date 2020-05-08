Vanessa Bryant files claim for unauthorized Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action for the unauthorized disclosure of photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

According to a presentation obtained by People, the widow of the NBA legend seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish stemming from the claim that eight deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took graphic images of the victims and shared them with unauthorized persons.

A spokesperson for the Bryant family said People in a statement, "This (presentation) is all about enforcing responsibility, protecting victims, and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future."

"When a family suffers the loss of loved ones, they have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect," the statement read. "The deputies in this case betrayed that sacred trust. This claim is intended to hold the Sheriff's Department accountable and prevent future misconduct."