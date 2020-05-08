‘Upload’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon – Up News Info

Just a week after the season 1 premiere, Amazon Studios ordered a second season of sci-fi comedy series. Rise, since The office creator Greg Daniels. Season 2 will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Created by Daniels, Rise , starring Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people can be "loaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choice. The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Amell), who ends up in hospital after a car accident, who needs to quickly decide his fate. After a hasty deliberation with his perfunctory girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to his family's luxurious virtual life, "Lakeview" by the Horizen company. Once uploaded to Lakeview, Nathan meets his "Angel" customer service Nora Anthony (Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidant, helping him navigate this new digital extension. of the life.

"In RiseGreg Daniels delivered a clever, sparkling comedy of intrigue and has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview last week, "said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios." We know our global fans want to see the next one. chapter with Nathan and Nora, so we're giving the green light to the second season and we're excited that Greg's passion project has found such a devoted audience. "

Rise It is an executive production by Daniels, along with Howard Klein.

"I am delighted to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what is happening with Nora, Nathan and Ingrid and their world 2033," said Daniels. "With this news, I can stop drawing my season 2 flipbook."