Upbeat Walt Disney Television City Hall Highlights Successes, Tackles Possible Cuts – Up News Info

Following Walt Disney's earnings call earlier this week, the company's television portfolio held a town hall meeting on Friday morning, the sources said. The first of its kind since the assets were brought together after the Disney-Fox merger, the meeting was chaired by Peter Rice, president of Walt Disney Television and co-president of Disney Media Networks, who addressed the employees, along with all of their Direct reports directing the various television divisions of the combined company.

Sources described the tone of the meeting as positive, reassuring and optimistic, showing appreciation for everyone's dedication during the difficult times of COVID-19 and highlighting many successes that have emerged from the difficult situation.

While Disney reported losses of $ 1.4 billion on Tuesday, largely due to the closure of the company's parks and other experiences, including cruises, the television group performed well in the second quarter, something Rice noted during City Hall. Media networks revenue for the quarter increased 28% and operating revenue increased 7%, according to Disney's earnings report.

During the City Council's brief Q&A, Rice was asked about possible layoffs, pay cuts, or leave in the TV portfolio. While he did not guarantee that cuts would never be made, Rice assured employees that there are no current plans for any cuts and that there is nothing on the horizon.

Some of the highlights from the short group performances included FX President John Landgraf speaking about FX's successful launch on Hulu, which was also discussed during Disney's earnings call, highlighting the new comedy series FXX. Dave whose exceptional performance is attributed to its execution on Hulu.

I heard that Dana Walden, president of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, pointed to ABC's current streak of 13 weeks as number 1 and the recent success of the network's audience with The Disney Family Singalong. Disney Channels' Gary Marsh and Nat Geo President Gary Knell also shared the ratings highlights.

The ABC News division was introduced for the work it is doing during the coronavirus pandemic and News of the world tonight with David MuirRemarkable s remarkable feet as the best television show.

The challenges facing television studios in the midst of a production shutdown due to the pandemic were also addressed, but that also provided a moment of optimism about what might be on the other side. Speaking of the shutdown, Walden said he remembers the 2007-08 writers' strike that also halted television production for months, sources said. But from that came Joy and Modern Familyshe commented. The two 20th Century Fox television series were developed on Walden's watch just after the end of the strike.

Modern FamilyThe much announced race has just ended. It was one of several high-profile series from Disney TV Studios divisions that were recently recognized at City Hall, along with Homeland and Empire.