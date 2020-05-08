University study says SF travel traffic could be hit hardest in the nation when blockade eases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A study by Vanderbilt University sounds the alarm for Bay Area traffic once the shelter-in-place order is lifted and shows that the morning commute could increase up to 42 minutes for conductors.

The researchers believe that, in our new world of social estrangement, some people will avoid public transportation like BART and Muni. Instead, they will drive to work, which would mean far more cars and more traffic.

"I'm definitely going to try to avoid public transportation, just because it's very difficult to stay away from people in such a confined space," said Dylan Brooks, who travels from Vacaville.

“The virus will continue to spread. I wouldn't be taking (public transportation) because of the virus right now, ”said Desiree Rankin.

Vanderbilt's study projects that, after the coronavirus closes, traffic in San Francisco, dependent on public transportation, will be affected more than any other major US city. USA Because many transit passengers will be afraid to return to crowded spaces.

The study found that even if only one in four transit users switches to driving, travel times to San Francisco would increase by 10 minutes. If three out of four passengers switch to cars, travel times would increase by 42 minutes.

"I'll be taking public transportation again because it's the best way to do it," said Sarah Burroughs, who generally takes BART from Pleasant Hill to work in the city.

"How many jobs will people have to return to?" asked the spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, John Goodwin.

Goodwin said that instead of the typical 9-5 business day, some companies may add shifts so workers can have room for social distancing and some people will continue to work from home after closing.

"We are going to have more people in the cars. We just don't know how many more," Goodwin said.

He said that traffic is already increasing slowly. For the week of April 5, weekday traffic for all seven bridges, not including the Golden Gate Bridge, reached less than a million cars. At the end of April, the bridges registered more than 1.1 million vehicles. Traffic on the weekend also increased, from approximately 250,000 vehicles to more than 336,000.

Transportation officials say the clock is ticking as they work on ideas to reduce traffic after the shelter-in-place order is lifted. BART, for example, is exploring the concept of single-use hand straps for cyclists.