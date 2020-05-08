Unemployment rates rise to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The unemployment rate in the United States reached 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs disappeared in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are clear evidence of the damage the coronavirus has caused to a now shattered economy.

The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business closings in almost all industries. Almost all of the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in a month.

The collapse of the labor market occurred with surprising speed. Recently, in February, the unemployment rate was a five-decade low of 3.5%, and employers had added jobs for a record 113 months. In March, the unemployment rate was only 4.4%.

The government report on Friday noted that many people who lost their jobs in April, but did not look for another, did not even count in the unemployment rate. The impact of those losses was reflected in the drop in the proportion of working-age Americans who have jobs: just 51.3%, the lowest on record.

In addition to the millions of new unemployed, 5.1 million people had their hours reduced in April. That trend also means less income and less expense, perpetuating the economic downturn. A measure of what is called underemployment, which counts the unemployed plus full-time workers who were reduced to part-time work, reached 22.8%, a record.

Although some businesses are beginning to reopen in certain states, factories, hotels, restaurants, resorts, sports venues, movie theaters, and many small businesses are still largely closed. As companies have laid off tens of millions, lives have been flipped across the country.

One of the recently unemployed, Sara Barnard, 24, of St. Louis, has lost three jobs: a floor manager in a pub and restaurant, a bartender in a small downtown tavern, and the occasional comedian. His main job was at McGurk & # 39; s, an Irish pub and restaurant near downtown that closed days before St. Patrick's Day. She had worked there continuously since high school.

McGurk has tried to sell food on the sidewalk, Barnard said, but it cost more to keep the place open than the money going in. Around that time, the bar where he worked closed and the comedy jobs ended when social distancing requirements forced the clubs to close. .

McGurk & # 39; s is a landmark in St. Louis, and Barnard hopes it will recover quickly once it reopens. She just doesn't know when.

Job losses and wage cuts are worldwide. Unemployment in the 19-country euro zone is expected to exceed 10% in the coming months as more people are laid off. That figure is expected to remain lower than the US unemployment rate. USA But it doesn't count many people who are suspended or whose hours are cut but who receive most of their wages from government aid.

In France, about half of the private sector workforce is on a government paid vacation program for which they receive up to 84% of their net salary. In Germany, 3 million workers receive support under a similar system, and the government pays up to 60% of their net salary.

In the five weeks covered by the US employment report. USA In April, 26.5 million people applied for unemployment benefits.

The job loss reported on Friday was a lower figure because the two are measured differently: The government calculates job losses through business and household surveys. It is a net figure that also counts the hiring made by some companies, such as Amazon and many grocery stores. By contrast, total unemployment claims are a measure of the layoff side of the equation.

For the United States, a key question is where the job market is going from here. Unemployment aid applications, while high, have declined for five consecutive weeks, a sign that the worst of the layoffs has passed. Still, few economists expect rapid change.

The Congressional Budget Office forecast that the unemployment rate will remain at 9.5% by the end of next year. A document by economists at the San Francisco Federal Reserve estimates that, in an optimistic scenario that assumes closings are rising quickly, the unemployment rate could drop to around 4% in mid-2021.

But if closings are repeated and hiring revives more slowly, the unemployment rate could remain in double digits until the end of 2021, economists at the San Francisco Fed predict.

Raj Chetty, a Harvard economist, is tracking real-time data about the economy, including consumer spending, small business hiring, and job posting. Chetty noted that the health of the economy will depend on when the viral outbreak has subsided enough that most Americans feel comfortable returning to restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and shops.

The data suggests that many small businesses are waiting in hopes that spending and the economy will recover soon, he said. Small business payrolls have dropped dramatically, but have stabilized in recent weeks. And job offers have not fallen nearly as much as total jobs. But it is unclear how long those trends will persist.

"There is only one time you can take it," Chetty said.