Unemployment in the US USA Increased to 14.7% with 20.5 million lost jobs – Up News Info

Total nonfarm payroll employment fell to 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. USA

The changes reflect the first full monthly report of the dramatic effects of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and efforts to contain it. Employment declined dramatically in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality. Employment fell in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry by 1.3 million, according to the monthly indicator.

The unemployment rate and monthly increase (10.3 percentage points from the March data) are the largest in the history of the series, which began in January 1948. However, the contemporary peak was in 1933 at its peak of the Great Depression when unemployment reached 25%.

In the last recession, in 2007-2009, the total loss of jobs was 8.7 million and the unemployment rate reached 10%.

