UK film and television production is spent in the first quarter of 2020 and reaches a record $ 800 million – Up News Info

The UK's vibrant film and television production sector recorded a stellar start until 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic closed all filming across the country.

Driven largely by domestic investment, spending was being crawled to hit a new record before joint closings in March. Still, January-March numbers totaled $ 806M ($ 651M), which is the second-highest Q1 ever on record for the same period in 2017 alone ($ 986.6M / £ 796.4M).

The expense occurred in 51 film and television productions, including those of Universal Jurassic World: Dominion, Warner Bros & # 39; The batmanFrom sony Cinderellaand Disney The little Mermaid. The British Film Institute said 17 other productions were forced to postpone filming outside of Q1 due to the pandemic, which would have led to spending significantly more money in the quarter.

Domestic investment, driven by the UK tax credit and driven by studios and streamers, continues to dominate spending on these coasts, accounting for 86% of all production costs. As we reported earlier this year, UK domestic film production is on a downward trend and this continued at an alarming rate in the first quarter, with the figure of $ 21.43 million (£ 17.3 million) a whopping 72% decrease in the same quarter of 2019 UK projects that stopped filming due to COVID-19 included those of Robert Mitchell The Duke and Reggie Yates " Pirates.

All of the above figures are provisional numbers that will be updated during the second quarter. The next quarter is likely to be a dead zone from the point of view of spending, with production still to restart in early May and with no clear indication of whether it will do so before the third quarter, at the time of writing.