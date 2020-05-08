UFC 249: Tony Ferguson mocks Khabib, McGregor for absence of quarantine

Tony Ferguson questioned the absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor from UFC 249 as he prepared to face Justin Gaethje, the Russian's replacement.

Ferguson had faced Nurmagomedov last month, before Nurmagomedov retired due to flight restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event was later postponed.

See classic fighting again on DAZN

A closed-door fight was rescheduled for May 9, however, both lightweight champion Khabib and rival McGregor will be absent in Jacksonville, Florida. Ferguson will face Gaethje for the interim title, a state he had before losing it due to injury

That decision still bothers, as does the failure of two of the biggest names in sport that appear despite the ongoing global crisis.

MORE: McGregor Ready to Go to & # 39; Fight Island & # 39 ;, says Dana White

Ferguson, who removed the protective mask at the beginning of his last press conference, said Tuesday that the couple "fell off the face of the earth,quot; and that they were "a bunch of bitches."

"My extreme understanding is that I do have a belt," he added Thursday on the UFC's virtual media day. "It shouldn't have been stripped.

"You have a good old meat head, fat Khabib. He didn't want to fight. He ran away like a dog with his tail between his legs. It's the same with Conor.

"I'm going to be next, I'm going to be next,quot; is what everyone said. But where are they? Obviously they are back home trying to quarantine and obviously we are here crushing quarantine "

UFC 249: start time, fight card, odds

Ferguson was asked again about Khabib, but preferred to focus on Gaethje and replied, "I don't give a damn about it."

"For me, that fight (with Khabib) doesn't even exist," he said. "The fight that is going to happen is UFC 249."

Gaethje only signed with the UFC in 2017 when he vacated his World Wrestling Series light title.

"This is it," he said. "I am fighting for my life, for everything I have worked for in my life. This is the culmination of the events that have led me here."

"It's one day at a time, one fight at a time. I never thought I'd be here. But the fact that I'm here? I'm a competitor, I'm a smug, I know how many people are going to be watching

"I'm going to go out there and act, that's what I do. Even if I don't want to, it's on me. I was made for this."