UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Wants Legends About Contestants & # 39; Crying & # 39 ;, Will Not Face TJ Dillashaw

Henry Cejudo said current contenders should “wait in line,quot; while facing “legends,quot; like Dominick Cruz, but that there will be no bantamweight fights against TJ Dillashaw.

Bantamweight champion Cejudo will face challenger Cruz at UFC 249 behind closed doors on Saturday, just over 11 months after their previous fight.

Cruz, who has held the title twice, has had an even longer layoff, however, the last fight in December 2016 before a series of injuries.

Cruz’s return to the big stage has prompted questions about Cejudo, who was slated to face José Aldo at UFC 250, and his decision not to welcome a contender like Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan or Cory Sandhagen, a trio ranked second. , third and fourth in the division, respectively.

The man with the belt is not impressed by them.

“Eventually, eventually (I’ll face them). But tell those guys to wait in line, man,” Cejudo told reporters on the UFC virtual media day. “Tell me who they’ve beaten. Petr Yan, all of these guys probably should have fought each other to really become the # 1 contender. I knocked out the # 1 contender (Marlon Moraes in June 2019).

“If you keep crying, yell at each other, man, build a story, make fights. Jesus.

“Right now, that’s why I’m calling the legends, man, because these guys have paid their dues in this sport, Dominick Cruz and José Aldo.”

However, a former champion Cejudo is not yet interested in is Dillashaw.

Cejudo defeated his rival in a flyweight championship last year, before it was revealed that Dillashaw had tested positive for Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (EPO) when a rematch in the bantamweight rematch seemed inevitable.

Dillashaw was suspended for two years retroactive to his crash, making him eligible to fight again in January, but like Sterling and company, he will have to “go through the line,quot; rather than face Cejudo right away.

“People will never know until they cheat on you, man,” Cejudo said. “It is an honor to fight someone in the octagon.

“I almost feel embarrassed, I feel dirty even talking about TJ. I don’t think there’s anything in my heart that wants to fight that guy. I really don’t.

“I don’t even think I want to fight that guy again. And I’m serious.

“It has to understand well, it has to be fair. It has to go through the line.”

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what I feel deep down. I don’t even know if I could stand next to him and look down.”

“It’s false, you know what I’m saying? I feel weird saying all those bad things, but you’re asking me to tell you how I feel and that’s how I feel.”