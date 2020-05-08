UFC 249 Betting, Tony Ferguson vs. Card Tips Justin Gaethje

There's a lot of excitement surrounding UFC 249 this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. While fans will not be attending, millions will be watching him in their homes as MMA's return symbolizes something like a return to the status quo.

We will have almost six hours of fights to keep us busy starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The first three bouts will take place on ESPN +, and then the next four fights will air on ESPN before the five main pay-per-view card matchups on ESPN +.

UFC 249 Betting

(All fees through SportsInsider.com)

Anthony Pettis -154

Donald Cerrone +134

These two veterans are fan favorites, but they are both at a crossroads in their careers. Pettis has lost two consecutive bouts and eight of his last 12 fights, while Cerrone has lost three consecutive. The odds have shifted in Pettis's favor as he was a -130 favorite according to the UFC betting odds when they opened a few weeks ago, but Cerrone could be the play here. His last three losses were to three of Tony Ferguson's best fighters, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor, and Pettis is a more manageable opponent.

Fabricio Werdum -315

Aleksei Oleinik +265

It's been a long time since we saw Fabricio Werdum at the Octagon, but fighting fans are eager to see him return. The only heavyweight champion was suspended after testing positive for Trenbolone, and this will be his first fight since St. Patrick's Day in 2018.

He will face another grappling specialist at Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday. Olinik is a fairly one-dimensional fighter, as 46 of his 58 wins have come by submission, making the game plan for Werdum simple. If you stand up, you should be in an excellent position to win the match.

Greg Hardy -200

Yorgan De Castro +170

Neither of these fighters is tested at this time. Greg Hardy is best known for his NFL career and the media attention that surrounded his move to the UFC, but he has had a fairly static career. All of his victories have come by knockout in the first round, and any opponent who has passed the first round has defeated him.

De Castro is cruder than Hardy, but is 6-0 in his short professional career. He knocked out Alton Meeks and Junior Tafa in their two most memorable matches, and their power means that this fight should be much closer than the odds indicate. One of these opponents is likely to win by knockout in the first round, so the loser is a good value here.

Calvin Kattar -275

Jeremy Stephens +235

Calvin Kattar cut his teeth in other promotions, but has been impressive since joining the UFC. He is 4-2, with three of his four knockout wins, and went to cards in both of his losses.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens is a common foil for featherweights at this stage in his career. Higher level featherweights generally beat him, but he can take care of anyone who doesn't rise to the challenge. However, he has lost six of his last 10 bouts, making Kattar the play at this price.

Francis Ngannou -265

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +225

This fight is unlikely to last more than one round. These two heavyweights are knockout specialists who rely on their immense power to hit their opponents. Francis Ngannou's last three wins have been eliminated in the first round, while nine of Jairzinho Rozenstruik's 10 wins have been knockout wins.

There has been considerable line movement in the underdog, but Rozenstruik still has good value at this price. Since these two heavyweights will swing out, all it takes is one hit to decide the matter.

Henry Cejudo -225

Dominick Cruz +190

This fight is seen as the most likely to go the distance according to punters with an over / under 4.5 shady rounds towards the end. Henry Cejudo has been better than expected as a standing fighter, and has shown that he can do more than just fight. Almost half of the victories of the former Olympic gold medalist fighter have been eliminated, and he has eliminated some of the best bantamweight in the world on his way to claim the title.

Dominick Cruz was a late substitute for José Aldo, and this will be his first time in the ring since December 2016. Numerous injuries have derailed a career that was once promising, and he has withdrawn from three fights since his last fight due to a injury. . It is difficult to see him disturb Cejudo in this situation.

Tony Ferguson -199

Justin Gaethje +174

The main event should be worth it due to Justin Gaethje's flashy style. Gaethje is not afraid and is not afraid of receiving many punishments to distribute some of his own. That disrespect for his body and his recklessness have made him a fan favorite in recent years, but he's going to have a hard time beating Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson is an intelligent and calculated fighter, and can punish opponents who like to approach with their elbows and knees. He has won 12 consecutive fights in the past eight years, and has won half of those bouts by submission. His style is a great counter for Gaethje, so betting on anything below -200 is cunning.