UC Hastings Chancellor Criticizes City's COVID-19 Loin Plan As "Completely Inappropriate,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Chancellor of the University of California School of Law at Hastings lashed out at San Francisco officials on Friday, criticizing the city's back security plan for doing little more than encouraging the camp in the sidewalk and facilitate the already rampant drug trade.

"I have read the plan in detail, and it is completely inadequate," UC Hastings Chancellor and Dean of Laws and Dean David Faigman said in a press release issued on Friday. "The plan is just more talk. We need action, not talk. We need tents and drug dealers to be removed and those who are not housed to move to safe, temporary housing, such as large tents or other shelters, until a permanent solution is achieved. ”

Mayor London Breed announced Thursday the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, targeting the 13 most affected blocks, with the goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district. The mayor's announcement of the plan came two days after law school, along with businesses and Tenderloin residents, filed a lawsuit for the city to clean up "deplorable conditions,quot; in the neighborhood.

The lawsuit contends that the already dangerous conditions in the Solomillo have only worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with sidewalks lined with tent camps and outdoor drug trafficking, leaving area residents afraid to leave their homes.

The press release issued by UC Hastings took the city to work on a plan in Solomillo more than seven weeks after the establishment of a local health emergency, saying that the city's plan only institutionalizes and encourages current problems. by providing services and resources for existing camps.

"We have always had a very good relationship with the city, and we do not appoint the mayor in this

Faigman said in the press release. "I don't think it's just a problem for the mayor. The city and county problem is solving. The mayor is the leader, and she has been proactive. She was one of the first to declare an emergency on COVID-19, and she has done very well in many ways. What disappoints us is that there seems to be no real political solution to what is happening at the Solomillo. We believe that there must be a non-political solution. We need the federal courts to help us find one. "

The press release also noted that the solutions offered to residents and business owners in Lomo by the plan "would never be suggested to the wealthiest districts of San Francisco,quot; and called on city officials "to stop addressing the Loin as a containment zone. "