UAE authorized to buy up to 4,569 MRAP vehicles from US stocks – Defense Blog

The US Department of State. USA It approved the sale of up to 4,569 mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicles (MRAPs) and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates at an estimated cost of $ 556 million, pending approval by Congress, the Cooperation Agency said. Defense Security on Thursday.

Proposed agreements include the sale of Excess Defense Items (EDA) of up to 4,569 MRAP vehicles consisting of a combination of MaxxPro Long Wheel Base (LWB), MaxxPro Recovery Vehicle (MRV), MaxxPro LWB chassis, MaxxPro Dash, MaxxPro Bases Capsule, MaxxPro MEAP Capsules, MaxxPro Plus, Caiman Multi-Terrain Vehicles without armor, Caiman Base, Caiman Plus, Caiman Capsule and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles (MATV), logistics support services and other related logistical and program support elements.

"The UAE intends to use MRAP vehicles to increase force protection, conduct humanitarian assistance operations and protect critical infrastructure. Furthermore, these MRAPs will enhance the UAE's load-sharing capacity and defensive capabilities, "according to a statement issued by DSCA." The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support in its armed forces. "

DSCA notifications are not final sales; Once approved by Congress, sales enter into negotiations, during which quantities and costs may change.

This is not the first time that the UAE has made such a massive purchase of tactical vehicles from US stocks. Previously, Caiman, MaxxPro and M-ATV vehicles were purchased, which were then used in local conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

In addition, the Government of the United Arab Emirates has donated MRAP vehicles to the armed forces of allied nations.