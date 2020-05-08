Tyra Banks breaks her silence in troublesome ANTM clips

Tyra banks accept that America's next top model It has aged, well, badly.

%MINIFYHTML1fb3781fe880dfaf26a875557b70e24c15%

the Illustrated Sports Covergirl and host of ANTM It came under fire this week when resurfaced clips from the long-running modeling competition made their way onto social media.

In some of the moments that sparked particular anger, Tyra criticized the appearance of several contestants and told the winner of Cycle 6 Dani Evans that he would never make it in the modeling world because of the gap in his teeth. How Night Pop& # 39; s Nina Parker commented via Twitter, "I remember seeing this when I was young and I was extremely discouraged from being on TV before this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then … She ended up pressuring this girl to have dental surgery to go & # 39 ; marketable & # 39; Also my gap and TV contract say Hello! "

Other ANTM Memories included a Cycle 13 challenge where contestants had darkened skin for a "biracial theme,quot; photo shoot, and during Cycle 3 aspiring model Yaya DaCosta She was criticized for her "authoritarian,quot; attempt to "demonstrate her African status."