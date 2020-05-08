Tyra Banks breaks her silence in troublesome ANTM clips

Tyra banks accept that America's next top model It has aged, well, badly.
the Illustrated Sports Covergirl and host of ANTM It came under fire this week when resurfaced clips from the long-running modeling competition made their way onto social media.
In some of the moments that sparked particular anger, Tyra criticized the appearance of several contestants and told the winner of Cycle 6 Dani Evans that he would never make it in the modeling world because of the gap in his teeth. How Night Pop& # 39; s Nina Parker commented via Twitter, "I remember seeing this when I was young and I was extremely discouraged from being on TV before this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then … She ended up pressuring this girl to have dental surgery to go & # 39 ; marketable & # 39; Also my gap and TV contract say Hello! "
Other ANTM Memories included a Cycle 13 challenge where contestants had darkened skin for a "biracial theme,quot; photo shoot, and during Cycle 3 aspiring model Yaya DaCosta She was criticized for her "authoritarian,quot; attempt to "demonstrate her African status."
In another case, finalist of Cycle 4 Kahlen Rondot They asked her to pose in a coffin in a cemetery the day after her friend passed away.
So what is Tyra's perspective on the series she created and launched on a global phenomenon?
"I've been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and I agree with you," he said. tweeted on Friday. Looking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and I'm sending a lot of love and virtual hugs. "
Tyra has hosted ANTM since its premiere in 2003. Rita praysHe assumed the role of ringmaster for Cycle 23, but Tyra returned for Cycle 24, which aired on VH1 in 2018 and featured contestants of all ages for the first time.
%MINIFYHTML1fb3781fe880dfaf26a875557b70e24c17%%MINIFYHTML1fb3781fe880dfaf26a875557b70e24c18%