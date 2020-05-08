Tyler Cameron on heartbreaking reason he's not ready to go out yet

Family comes first for Tyler Cameron.
In the last episode of E! The summaryhost Erin limspoke exclusively to High school star about the very personal reason why he's not getting back into the dating game yet.
"I'm not dating anyone right now," said the 27-year-old. "I've been through a lot of things in my life lately. My mother passed away. We've got all the quarantines up and running, so who the hell can she date now?"
In late February, Tyler and his two brothers faced the unimaginable loss of their mother, Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm at age 55.
As Tyler described to Erin, "My main goal right now is to focus on my little brothers, take care of them, and get them where they need to be. I know I can get through all of this, but my younger brother … is 20 years old. He's a baby. "
The "silver lining," Tyler said, of having to be quarantined in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, "is that I've been here for two months after Mom's death. It's been a blessing."
For now, Tyler's focus remains unique.
"Right now I need to make myself happy," he shared. "I need to take care of myself, take care of my brothers and, once I feel that I am in a (good) place, I hope to find someone who can help me make them happy and I can help make them happy."
On Saturday, May 9, Tyler will join forces with Erin as she hosts SHEIN Together, a digital entertainment festival that airs on the SHEIN app to benefit COVID-19's relief efforts.
