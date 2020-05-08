Two JBS employees say they were fired after staying home sick during the coronavirus pandemic

Two employees at the JBS Greeley plant say they were fired after they stayed home sick in March, early in a coronavirus outbreak at the meatpacking plant that was to become one of the state's largest confirmed outbreaks.

Married couple Tammy and Ann Day said they became ill with the symptoms of the new coronavirus on March 27. Recalling that JBS officials warned employees not to work while sick, they stayed home and reported their illness to the company's automated leave line that Friday. they said. The Days provided Up News Info with a record of a 90-second call to the employee line since that day.

The Days stayed home over the weekend, were not scheduled to work, and returned to JBS on Monday, even though the two were still not feeling well.

"The health services were in front of the building," said Ann Day. "She took our temperatures and we were both coughing and we let them know we were not feeling well, and they sent us home."

The days they went to a medical clinic later that day and received notes ordering them to isolate themselves until April 3, according to documents reviewed by the Post. But the same day, they were fired. They have not been tested for the virus.

"We got to work and they sent us home," said Ann Day. "They know why we weren't at work."

JBS said in a statement Thursday that the women were fired because they did not report to work three days in a row and did not contact the company because of their absences.

"At the time of its termination, neither Tammy Day nor Ann Day discussed, nor presented any evidence that their absences should have been excused for any reason," Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs, said in the statement.

He said that both women did not appear on March 27, 28 and 29, then they were fired on March 30. Tammy Day said Thursday that she contacted her union representative the same day she was fired and provided a record of that conversation via text message to the charge.

Since then, Local 7 of the United States Food and Commercial Workers Union has filed a complaint about the dismissal, which the union maintains is one of many examples of a "work while sick,quot; culture at the processing plant of Greeley meat that contributed to the spread of the virus among workers

The union has claimed that JBS did not protect workers from the virus. Seven local JBS Greeley employees died after contracting the virus, and tests have confirmed 280 cases among workers. Some 3,400 people work at the plant.

JBS officials said they have taken a variety of precautions to protect employees, including installing barriers between workstations, staggered changes, and encouraging social distancing when possible at the plant.