Twitter goes crazy over Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion Mash-Up Video

Coronavirus self-quarantine leads people to do things many would never have imagined before. An internet user, who apparently has too much time on his hands, drives others crazy after uploading a fun edited video that involves Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion.

The video showed the face of the 63-year-old television presenter who was being edited on the body of the raptor. The original clip was from Meg's performance of her hit "Big Ole Freak" in NPR's Tiny Desk series, which released in December.

"Ahhh yes … quarantine. Now we have more time to do things we love, like reading books, but Meg @ theestallion read too much of 'Think Like a Man' by @iamsteveharveytv," said the person who uploaded the video. It's called Mystergiraffe, he wrote on Instagram. "However, Uncle Steve is still a weirdo."

Watching the fun video, people on Twitterverse quickly shared their reactions. "Someone used his amazing skills to put Steve Harvey's head on the rap of Meg the Stallion and that is why I love the Internet," wrote one. Another user added: "Whoever edited Steve Harvey's face on the body of Megan Thee Stallion, please come and get your life in prison with hard labor."

"I saw everything and I still don't know what the hell I just saw," someone else joked. Another comment read: "I really want to know how someone ran to put Steve Harvey's face on Megan's body like that. With every reaction at the lmfao point." The video was quite addictive as one user confessed that he had "seen Steve & # 39; Thee Stallion & # 39; Harvey no less than 50 times".

It seemed that mystergiraffe was also the mastermind of another viral face-swapping video featuring Will Smithface to be edited in Cardi BThe body of. Will loved it to the point where he shared it on his Instagram account.

"You guys are doing too much! Hahaha … This is SO GOOD", so "Suicide Squad"Star captioned the fun video. Jada Pinkett Smith He later revealed that he wanted to know who was responsible, saying, "Does anyone know who did this?"