Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey donated $ 10 million to CORE, the disaster relief group co-founded by Sean Penn a decade ago. Dorsey's #startsmall initiative funds will expand free COVID-19 testing in cities across the country.

Dorsey launched #startsmall last month for COVID-19 aid, girls' health and education, and efforts to achieve a universal basic income. Dorsey transferred $ 1 billion, or nearly a third of his net worth, to the new fund, making him the standout philanthropic among executives in the current pandemic.

Penn said: "Too many of Nero's forget that violins are not fireproof. Their non-conformist and nimble approach to dispensing this emergency response fund coincides with the urgency, which is usually only seen when corporations identify commercial expediency. If there is a future capitalist, Jack Dorsey is its leading and sharp edge. CORE is grateful to be among the global organizations that Jack Dorsey is trusting in his faith and partnership. "

Penn started CORE after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and has been operating a dozen COVID-19 test sites in California for the past five weeks. Dorsey's donation allows her to expand and open free trial sites in Atlanta, Detroit, New Orleans, and the Navajo Nation, targeting vulnerable and underserved communities.

"In our ten years of fundraising efforts, we have become cynical towards most major brand and corporate social responsibility campaigns, with the exception of leaders like Benioffs and Parkers," said Ann Lee, co-founder and CEO from CORE. "Jack Dorsey is the other side of that coin, walking the path of corporate sustainability, a human-driven visionary whose support we should all seek to reciprocate to ensure that his innovative, equitable and compassionate model paves the way for the new era" .

Dorsey announced #startsmall on April 7 and financed it with her equity in Square, a digital payments company that she also founded. Your donation to CORE and other contributions are noted on a public tracker for operational transparency.

“CORE is an inspiring force for good. Not only in what they are doing by increasing our testing capacity, but also in how they are doing it. The open source approach and working to be a model for others is exactly what this country and the world need right now. Build trust and show a clear path to follow. I am so grateful to Sean, Ann and the amazing CORE team for their innovative approach and disciplined execution, "said Dorsey.

CORE opened its first free COVID-19 test site in Los Angeles on March 30, under the leadership of the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles Fire Department. He currently manages a dozen test sites in California, including Malibu, Oakland, Bakersfield, and Napa County, under the direction of Governor Newsom's office and with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation and the associations of World Central Kitchen, Birdwell, and Direct Relief.

The first site outside of California opened in Atlanta on April 30. To date, CORE has administered 100,000 free COVID-19 tests.