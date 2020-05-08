Twin Cities artist starts Postal Express project, sends sketches to his mailbox – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe882adbb650d7d823fe30c0a628c3f1815%

A Twin Cities artist has started a unique program since the order to stay home began. He calls it the Express Postal Project.

Mark Rivard may be best known for his Sharpie art on skateboards. Now, he has started an interactive project putting art in mailboxes across the country at an affordable price.

You'll find Rivard at his drawing board for much of the day. You are creating art for friends and strangers as part of a new project.

“Just by chance I posted on Facebook that for $ 10 I would send you a sketch and put my Venmo there. I woke up the next morning to find that my Venmo had been inundated with requests for sketches, ”said Rivard.

He was looking for a way out after most of his educational art contracts were canceled over the summer, and the Express Postal Project was born.

"Just the idea that something right now as we are going through all of this is not our screen, it is a tangible physical object, something to look forward to," Rivard said.

So for $ 10 you can send Mark a word and he'll take it from there.

“A one-word topic is a kind of guide you know. Somehow it gives me an address or I just say that artists choose and you never know what you're going to get. A lot of golf, I've had a lot of my son's birthday stuff like that, now I'm working on avocado toast, "said Rivard.

It is helping him, but the project is also inspiring others. An art teacher in Florida requested a piece and then shared the project with her students.

"They understand it and they see the importance and excitement of how an artist right now could be doing this in our country during a pandemic," said Amanda Holloway.

Mark says it is rewarding to create a dialogue with people he has never met and to send something special to people that marks the moment we are in.

“Long after this project is finished, I see that this continues. I have no intention of giving up. I think this is something I stumbled upon and I really love, "said Rivard.

Up News Info also gave Mark a word. See his sketch in history.

Click here for information on how to request your own artwork. You are creating about 10 a day. The current waiting time is approximately two weeks.