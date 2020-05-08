Turn the monarchy into a true housewife franchise

It is quite common to compare the Windsor with a soap opera or reality show, a way to expose their problems and drag them down rhetorically. But the flip side is true: Ultimately, any good Real Housewives franchise is compelling in the same way as a really juicy palace story. Both are dominated by scandalously ruthless personalities larger than life: for commercial success, for greater fame, for the advancement of their own narrative, for revenge on their evildoers and enemies.

True housewives are often concerned with the concerns of the dynasty (the proper family behavior of their own relatives and those of their co-stars) and whether their friends are properly maintaining mutual alliance ties. Treason is a cause for great concern. "Housewives" are obsessed with property, and are owed the appropriate levels of respect. All very familiar to women who have partnered with the English crown in one way or another, whether as queens or support players! And, of course, the franchise is strongly linked to the place, with a hierarchical order. (RHOBH it is the highest rank, obviously; remember Real Potomac Housewives? It could also be one of those third-tier European principalities.)

All this leads to the question: for whom should we choose? The true housewives of Windsor?

I consulted with my colleague, Real Housewives expert Joan Summers, about the ideal cast breakdown. She recommended the following assortment of types for a truly successful season: “Big wicked, big bad minion, alternate audience, minion audience / delusional naive, Greek chorus, unwitting traitor to the main villain or alternate audience. "Of course, there's no way of knowing in advance how the events will unfold, and you want the drama to feel organic, so I didn't try to fill in the gaps, just to account for those needs. I didn't limit myself to the Windsor ones either, but that I extended my reach until the Norman conquest of 1066, which covers all dynasties.

A major challenge with the launch of the ultimate royal supergroup in the British Crown's thousand-year history is that most of these people would not know each other personally, and a long history tends to foster the kind of enmity that drives a very large Royal Housewives season. Like Andy Cohen himself explained the mistake when they put Joyce and Carlton on RHOBH: "The problem was that there was no rooted interest in 'you offended me doing this or that' because they had just met," he said. "But when you go in and get involved with Lisa Vanderpump, there is a 10-year (20-year) friendship at stake, which makes it more interesting to watch." However, all these women have something very important in common, which is a relationship with the throne of Great Britain. And so I'm pretty sure if we put them all in one room, they'll start competing for the position pretty quickly.

And then I present my suggestions for Windsor Royal Housewives.

Princess daisy Princess Diana would be the obvious choice for the modern royal lineup, but ultimately it was too subtle for this franchise. Princess Margaret, on the other hand, did not have a subtle bone in her body, may God rest her soul. Basically, he spent his entire life smoking chain and making timely and timely comments. I think she has real potential as an evil Sonja Morgan. And I think we can all agree that Antony Armstrong-Jones absolutely He has what it takes to be a true Housewives husband, the kind of man who can really step up the drama with a little bit of shaking on time.

Empress Matilda: Matilda was the granddaughter of William the Conquerer and fought a 20-year civil war known as "Anarchy" in an attempt to take over when her father died, and she is absolutely material from the Real Housewives. First, there is the fact that, as a child, she married the future emperor of the Holy Roman Empire Henry V and spent several years as her trusted empress, including ruling a slice of Italy in her place. Matilda, therefore, comes out of the door with a real claim to demand: "Do you know who I am?" She has an illustrious record that she can refer to in fights to dominate others, who will be very upset that this bitch is once again bringing up Europe, inspiring dozens of annoying POV interviews and I personally think – potentially three or four GIFs from very high quality feedback. This is, as we know, an important barometer of the cultural impact of a season.

Furthermore, she fought a very Long war for the crown, which is a true energy of "Melissa Gorga getting mad at store bought cookies." But she wasn't just being mean, she was the heiress! This specific combination of characteristics makes Matilda a member of the cast of Real Housewives particularly valuable, because she is the type of person who can gradually transform from role to role over the course of several seasons. At one point, she is the stubborn, determined and relatable businesswoman who only wants what is fair; A few years pass and she has become the evil witch who cannot let an argument pass.

Carolina from Brunswick: It is difficult to choose a single Hannover for this list, because the whole dynasty was a parade of shipwrecks. But I think Caroline really does have what it takes to shine at Real Housewives. She was married to the man who had become George IV, the Regent Prince of "Regency" fame, but the marriage basically never happened and they broke up very, very early. History has judged her harshly and has registered her as a great scandalous "nymphomaniac"With hygiene problems, but that's not fair: her husband was a notorious jerk and made no effort. They separated from the beginning and she separated for the Continent. But when he was crowned, he tried to exclude her from the ceremony, and she Not only did she come to London, determined to affirm her position as Queen Consort, but she came to Westminster Abbey and tried to make her way. exactly what a good meeting episode you need.

What, how am I going to relate to Princess Margaret?

Anne Boleyn: Anne is one of the most famous figures in the history of the crown, and pre-existing stardom is a mark in favor of a potential housewife. She is beautiful, glamorous and attractive, and would wear an absolutely amazing series of French bells to the meeting episodes. Maybe launching a line of high-fashion French hoods for modern women, taking advantage of her revival to earn some cash? And, obviously, someone who managed to get a king who had been married for 20 years to overturn with the aunt of the Holy Roman Emperor and break with the Roman Catholic Church has the ambition of being an absolute power for the Royal Housewives. That's the kind of chaotic energy that generates multiple stories, and she's the kind of figure that inspires the debate over whether she was a fatal woman or more sinful than sinning, the kind of plot that plays well on the show. Securing it: the potential for the reminder given that "your grandfather was a hatter,", Who will appear in various interviews and, in fact, will make Boleyn a potential audience because, after all, she is the furthest thing from a real cast member. What, how am I going to relate to Princess Margaret?

Lady Jane Gray: I am very sorry for Lady Jane Gray, but it is hard to imagine a better rating for the position of "delusional wit" than having been queen for nine days before losing her mind. It will last a season before being replaced by someone who shakes the shit easier and more effectively.

Margaret Beaufort: I am very heavy on the Tudors, but there is no way I can leave out Henry VIII's grandmother, the woman who helped maneuver her descendants to the throne even though the Tudors are, frankly, a bunch of randos on As for claiming the throne. Let's go. Also, she has a reputation for being very religious, which gives me true Orange County. "Swarovski studded bible"Vibes".

Queen Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen really does have what it takes to be a big bad: charismatic but absolutely ruthless and really, really in wigs. Do you think a woman managed to rule England in an era of religious unrest and global conflict without breaking a few necks? Absolutely not.