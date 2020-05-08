Tuition costs at Texas universities are still up for the fall semester – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

For the fall semester, the typical college experience may look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the cost of tuition doesn't necessarily reflect those changes.

Cole Jackson is heading to the University of Texas at Austin this fall.

But whether her classes take place online or on campus, her mother hopes to pay the same amount.

"I don't expect a discount for that," said Heather Jackson. "But it will definitely look different. And something that is not in person is simply not as productive as a class. "

While UT Austin has announced it will reduce tuition for the summer semester, the details surrounding the fall semester are still unknown.

President Gregory Fenves stated that the university will announce its fall plans in June.

Students across the state expect similar guidance from other institutions.

Schools like the University of Minnesota and Michigan State University made headlines for freezing tuition fees for at least a year.

But educational consultant Ibrahim Firat said tuition reductions seem unlikely, especially if schools experience a massive drop in enrollment. A lower enrollment generally generates lower income.

"As long as the courses are offered online, taught by teachers, I really don't expect discounts of any kind," said Firat, the CEO of Firat Education.

But should students pay the price of tuition if they don't get the full college experience?

"That is a question that many students and families are actively debating," said Harrison Keller, Texas Commissioner of Higher Education.

Keller said that while many Texas schools have generally established tuition rates, institutions could receive emergency aid under the CARES Act.

"There will be more than half a billion dollars available directly to students who have to walk out the door before the end of this next academic year," said Keller.

Keller said students affected by COVID-19 should contact their school's financial aid office immediately for more information.