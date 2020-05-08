Home Entertainment Trump and Melania's personal valet tests are positive for COVID-19

The personal valet for President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Recently, the White House Medical Unit notified us that a member of the United States Armed Forces, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for Coronavirus. Since then, the President and Vice President have tested negative for the virus and remain in good health, "spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

