Trump and Melania's personal valet tests are positive for COVID-19

The personal valet for President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Recently, the White House Medical Unit notified us that a member of the United States Armed Forces, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for Coronavirus. Since then, the President and Vice President have tested negative for the virus and remain in good health, "spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

According to CNN, a White House source said the valet, an unidentified man, exhibited "symptoms,quot; on Wednesday morning, saying the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. was "hitting the fan,quot; in the West Wing.

Trump says his business is as regular as his employees are regularly screened before they can travel with him.

"The test result returns in five minutes, and we have excellent evidence. Or they would not be allowed to travel with me," Trump said. "It is not my choice; it is a very strong group of people who want to make sure they are tested, including the Secret Service."