Trump Administrator Unlawfully Retaliated Against Pandemic Reporters, Reportedly

The Trump administration is facing pressure from a federal watchdog agency to reinstate the whistleblower, who President Trump says is "a disgruntled employee trying to help Democrats win an election."

Rick Bright, an immunology expert who headed the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until he says he was reportedly forced to leave his post, received good news from the US Office of Special Advice. USA, which is investigating your whistleblower complaint.

"A federal investigative office found 'reasonable reason to believe' that the Trump administration was retaliating against a whistleblower, Dr. Rick Bright, when he was expelled from a government investigation agency that fights the coronavirus, and said he should be reinstated for 45 days while investigating, his attorneys said Friday, "wrote the New York Times.

"The attorneys, Debra S. Katz and Lisa J. Banks, said in a statement that they were notified Thursday afternoon that the Office of the Special Adviser, which protects the complainants, had & # 39; made a threshold determination & # 39; that the Department of Health and Human Rights Services "violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by removing Dr. Bright from office because he made protected disclosures in the best interest of the American public," the Times story continued.

There is no direct confirmation from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), which said it "cannot comment on or confirm the status of open investigations," according to NPR. A Health and Human Services spokesman said the agency "strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations in Dr. Bright's complaint."

The recommendations of the Office of Special Adviser are not binding in themselves, but the OSC can take actions that could result in Bright getting his job back. "If the Special Adviser has reasonable reason to believe that the proposed personnel action is the result of a PPP (prohibited personnel practice), OSC may request the federal agency involved to delay the personnel action. If the agency does not accept a delay, The OSC can then file a legal request for suspension with the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) to delay the action of the staff, "says the OSC on its website. Investigations can also lead to prosecutions.

Bright is slated to testify at a congressional hearing on May 14.

Bright said the warnings were ignored.

As we wrote this week, Bright's 89-page whistleblower complaint details how the Trump administration's COVID-19 response was hampered by cronyism and denial about the severity of the virus. Bright says his early warnings about the pandemic and shortages of critical medical supplies were largely ignored, and that he was transferred to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a "retaliatory downgrade."

Bright also fought the administration's push for hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that President Donald Trump repeatedly promoted as a coronavirus treatment despite lack of evidence that it was effective. Trump told reporters Wednesday that Bright "seems like a disgruntled employee trying to help Democrats win an election," according to NPR.

"I never knew him, I don't know anything about him," Trump said, adding that he did not believe that "disgruntled people,quot; should work for his administration, "wrote NPR.

Bright joined BARDA in 2010 as head of the Influenza Division's International Program, and was appointed director of BARDA in November 2016 by President Obama. Bright previously worked in the biotech industry and for the CDC, where he focused on bird and human viruses.