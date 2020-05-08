Trump Administrator, Focused on "Reopening," Bypasses COVID-19 Experts

%MINIFYHTML49b0552908bf66bd34aca2665266d13e17%

The poor federal response to the COVID-19 crisis has become even lighter in detail in recent days as the Trump administration forcefully pushes a "reopening,quot; message while omitting any conflicting data or experiences. with that focus.

The White House has done its best to minimize messages that could scare Americans into staying home, and instead "relies on tight control of information,quot; about the new coronavirus disease, reports the Washington. Post.

A source the Post described as a senior administration official told the newspaper that the task force addressing the crisis was already meeting less frequently before President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his focus would drift away from management. emergency and towards economic reopening. Public health warnings are scaring people, the source added, so the administration has been downplaying them.

The White House expressly prohibited members of the task force from accepting invitations to congressional hearings, following a request from a House subcommittee. However, members of the task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are scheduled to testify before the Senate this month about the administration's response. Trump told reporters Tuesday that the difference is political, saying: "The House is a setup. The House is a group of Trump's enemies."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would normally be expected to be heavily involved in managing a pandemic, have been silent since March. The agency's last press conference on the new coronavirus was on March 9, when about 20 people in the United States were known to have died from COVID-19. As of today, more than 75,000 people in the United States have died as a result of the disease.

Yesterday, the AP released a 17-page leaked reopening guide produced by the CDC. Administration officials reportedly told CDC that their report, which included detailed guidelines for industries like restaurants and child care, "would never see the light of day."

The void made by the absence of CDC press conferences has been filled with messages directly from the White House, such as Trump's infamously absurd suggestion to the United States to consider injections of bleach or other disinfectants to cure the disease. (A reminder: do not do this.) Last week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took over the briefings and continues to push government messages on the economic recovery.

Experts have argued that states are not ready for reopening in stages under current plans released by the administration, but governors in states like Georgia and Texas have continued swift reopening efforts this week without flinching.

Management seems to be comfortable with the human cost of experience skill aside. The president agreed in an interview earlier this week that "there will be more deaths,quot; in the United States after a swift reopening. "Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we have to open our country and we have to open it soon," Trump told ABC News.

Denial, however, has not proven to be a mitigating strategy for handling COVID-19 at the White House or elsewhere. The disease continues to spread throughout the country, and that includes within the Administration. At least three employees who work directly with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, including Trump's valet and Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who is also married to the adviser to the White House, Stephen Miller.