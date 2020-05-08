Treas National Treasure ’TV Series In Works At Disney + – Up News Info

Another popular Disney movie title is Reboot Series for Disney +. A National Treasure The TV series are in development for the streaming platform, sources confirm to Up News Info. It comes from the producer of the film franchise Jerry Bruckheimer.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

The series is believed to have been produced by ABC Studios, where Bruckheimer Television used to be under a deal two decades ago and to have been behind other adaptations of recent Bruckheimer Disney movie series, most recently Enemy of the State, which ran on ABC last season.

the National Treasure The series is in addition to the long and pregnant trailer for the Jon Turtletaub film franchise starring Nicolas Cage, which brought Chris Bremner as a writer in January.

"We are certainly working on one (National Treasure) for the broadcast and we're working on one for the big screen, "Bruckheimer told Collider." Hopefully both of them will join and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they are both very active … The Disney + one is a much younger cast. It is the same concept but a young cast. The theater would be the same cast.

While the third movie is still being written, for the Disney + TV series, "We have a pilot script made and a summary of future episodes," he said.

Disney + has upcoming series based on Disney movies Turner & Hooch and Powerful ducks, with a Beauty and the Beast derived series also in process.