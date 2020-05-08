"Trashy,quot; / "Bad,quot; Songs that are actually masterpieces

Bradley Lamb
Fergie's "Fergalicious,quot; is a certified bop.

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which "junk,quot; songs they really think are really good. Here are the iconic results.

one)

Pitbull and Kesha "Wood,quot;

Polo Grounds / RCA / Sr. 305

"It is an objectively terrible song that is catchy as hell, and I want to dance every time I listen to it."

—Jennr4ab11fa64

3)

"Pretty Girls,quot; by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea

RCA

"It debuted at number 29 on the Hot 100 with 100,000 sales, but everyone called it a flop when it's actually a good song!"

—Thearinbear93

4)

"My humps,quot; by The Black Eyed Peas

A,amp;M / http://will.i.am

"I remember my 5-year-old son singing this song on the radio. And yes, my mother let me listen to that song when I was so young. She just told me it was a camel and that I was so stupid." then I believed him. "

—Alisiakrieg

Big machine

"She was once so hated, but now so iconic. Taylor Swift will always be, and always has been, the queen of hated things that are really good."

—Tigresssss13

6)

Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz's "Get Low,quot;

7)

"S,amp;M,quot; by Rihanna

Def Jam / SRP

"Rihanna's S,amp;M has been my jam since I was in sixth grade. I can't help but wear it every time I hear it. I know the lyrics are horrible, but that song is just a bop."

—Alisiakrieg

9)

Rebecca Black's "Friday,quot;

ARK Music Factory

"Yeah, it's literally called 'the worst song ever', but it's so much fun and it always makes me smile. I listen to it every Friday!"

—Lil_beanie

Syco / Columbia

"What Makes You Beautiful will always be iconic."

—Hollyeliza13

Columbia

"I get carried away singing this song, probably because I know everyone else hates it."

—Ambalouise

Universal tables

"I really had to look for songs that people hate and this was on the list. I love this song."

—Misschanandler_bong

RCA

"I really enjoy a good rick-roll. Every time I do it, I see myself watching most of the music video!"

—Xmeechy

OVO Sound / Cash / Young Money / Republic

"I can't beat how catchy it is."

—Misstinye

Robbins

"It is such an explosive and high quality song. I will play it for my grandchildren!"

—Juliao4ce0f3852

17)

"Never Say Never,quot; by Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith

Island / RBMG

"Of course it's cheesy, but it lifts my spirits like nothing else when I feel depressed and defeated."

—Delainasa

19)

Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors,quot;

Casablanca / Universal

Lindsay Lohan really made some pretty solid songs!

—Dawsonjo

twenty)

"Forget about you,quot; by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Joy to emit

Fox

"Most (not all) Joy the covers are really amazing, despite the hatred they feel. "

—Leti_06

Internal affairs

"It is pure joy and ridiculousness. I play it on every jukebox I can find, and I joke about walking down the aisle. At this point, my friends and family have accepted it as a permanent character flaw."

—Madelinel493771b68

22)

"Juliet,quot; by LMNT

Atlantic

"& # 39; Juliet & # 39; by LMNT is a BOP. The perfect date of the lyrics (& # 39; I have tried to call you twice & # 39;) is incredible, and possibly the most catchy chorus of all time is iconic "

—Lianartsy

2. 3)

"Supalonely,quot; by BENEE and Gus Dapperton

Republic

"I guess it's not rubbish, but it's a Tik Tok song, so it obviously gets a decent amount of hate."

—Bellaeilish

DreamWorks Screenshots

Honestly a worthy song, but every time someone plays it, we can't help but scream along with the lyrics!

—Jessical4fde3b024

A,amp;M / Interscope

"Sure, she's talking about seducing countless men and how much‘ the boys want to eat, "but it's what boys these days call 'bop'."

—Wow_epic

