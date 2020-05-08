Toya Johnson shows off a new look as she flaunts her beautiful patio

Toya Johnson showed off a new hairstyle and fans loved her looks. He tells his IG fans that he wanted to enjoy a hot day on the patio, but it's surprisingly cold outside. Check out Toya's latest photos.

Toya shared a photo from when she woke up, and her followers were in love with her looks. They made sure to praise her in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

A follower said: De Stop @toyajohnson! My waking up in quarantine is nothing like this! Let me mix up some beet juice! And another fan posted, "Are those fake locks? I love, love, love, am I right? I want this for my "someone help me,quot; head.

Someone else wrote: ‘Good morning beautiful; I love your hair "@toyajohnson,quot;. Another Instagram installer agreed and said, "I love hair." Have a great day !!! & # 39;

Toya also shared some photos from the patio and said: ‘This weather is so bipolar … Why is it 40 degrees in May? I was trying to enjoy my day on the patio, but it's too cold. 😩 ’

A follower said to Reginae Carter's mother: ‘Welcome to Detroit weather lol. This is how it always is. lol ", while one person said:" I just want to say that I thank God for you because you make a woman live again, many blessings for you and your family, my heart needed to tell you this! Blessed be my sister! @toyajohnson ".

Someone else admired Tpya's courtyard and wrote this message: ‘Your patio is so beautiful though. Hahaha I got you a blanket and a little sip of something. Enjoy your day. & # 39;

Apart from this, the other day, Toya shared a video on her social media account with her mother, Ms. Nita.

Ad

Her fans and followers are completely in love with her mother, and always make sure to praise her.



Post views:

0 0