Tough Santa Clara County slows on reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara county officials say they were unhappy with Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement because coronavirus infections in many parts of California are still on the rise.

"It's pretty disappointing because right now, across the state, there's really no evidence of curve flattening," said county executive Jeff Smith.

He said Santa Clara's stricter refugee orders will not be modified to allow for these new reopens.

Smith, who is also a doctor, called the governor's policy decentralized, confusing, and potentially dangerous.

"We already knew we were going to have a second peak." This action only means that the peak will come earlier and higher. "

But some small business owners say it is time to reopen. John Pratt's photography business in San José has been virtually closed for the past 7 weeks.

"I think it is a step in the right direction to slowly reopen," Pratt said.

Pratt's business can't run on the sidewalk, so he expected the restrictions to be lifted even further.

"I don't understand why some companies may be open and others may not. As long as we practice cleaning, social distancing and we have fewer customers like they do in supermarkets like Target or Costco, I think other retail stores should be able to do the same." said.

After waiting in a long line to enter a Target to buy groceries, a buyer said he agrees to keep only essential stores open.

“I think it is a good thing that Santa Clara County keeps retail stores closed. We don't need the virus to spread, "said Priscilla, who declined to give her last name.

She said that anything but food shopping is not essential, or can be done online.