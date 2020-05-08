‘Tommy’ ends his career; Quiere Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ’Beats Thursday – Up News Info

ABC Who wants to be a millionaire It was the highest-rated primetime show on Thursday, ranking 0.9 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 6.20 million viewers on a night that saw the end of the CBS series. Tommy, Fox's debut Glasses boxthematic Celebrity watch partyand the return of NBC Blind point for its fifth and final season.

Three shows that were canceled by CBS earlier in the week aired last night: Comedies. Man with a plan (0.7, 6.08M), stable with its two consecutive episodes last week, and Broke (0.6, 4.80M) were followed by Tommy (0.5, 5.37M), the police drama starring Edie Falco. His series finale was even compared to last week. CBS won the night overall in viewers.

ABC won the night on the demo, with Millionaire, which won a tenth of last week's episode, followed by Station 19 (0.8, 5.53) and How to escape murder (0.5, 2.78M), which were both one-tenth.

The NBC night began with the premiere of the 8 PM period of Dads Advice (0.4, 3.02M), which gained on both metrics compared to last week's original at 10 PM. Was followed by Blind point (0.3, 2.14M), which started his season 5 run that will last 13 episodes.

At Fox, it's Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.79M), The celebrity adaptation of the UK Channel 4 format kicked off her 10-episode career. Issued at 8 PM slot replacement Last man standing which ended its season last week.

The CW aired new episodes of Katy Keene (0.1, 470.00) and In the dark (0.1, 340K), both constant with last week.