Tom Brady Joins Call for Federal Investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Tom Brady joined dozens of NFL and other sports figures on Friday to call for a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was killed on the afternoon of February 23 while running through a residential area of ​​Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder on Thursday after images of the 25-year-old's death appeared on a mobile phone. Gregory McMichael, 64, is a retired county police officer and district attorney investigator. Travis McMichael, 34, is his son.

Brady was one of the players who signed a letter from the NFL Players Coalition that was sent to United States Attorney General William Barr. The letter called for action to restore a measure of faith in the United States justice system; The local investigation and failure until this week to arrest or charge the McMichaels is problematic, the signatories believe.

"We must strive to achieve the high but basic promise of equality of justice, a promise on which our democracy depends," the letter said. "Having DOJ (Department of Justice) intervene in this case and lead the investigation immediately will help us move toward that goal.

"If not, but decides to turn its back on this blatant injustice, the Justice Department will relinquish its role as an advocate for the defenseless and send the unequivocal message that the federal government will not protect us from violence, prejudice and injustice in our communities. "

Today should have been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday. Instead, our nation is in mourning. Due to the local conflict of interest, @playercoalitionOther athletes and I are urging Attorney General Barr to have the FBI and DOJ investigate this tragic death. We need action pic.twitter.com/2qG8lih6A4 – Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) May 8, 2020

Brady's former teammate, the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr were also among the 64 signatories.

On Wednesday, NBA superstar LeBron James voiced outrage at Arbery's death on Twitter.

We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / ALL MOMENT, we leave the comfort of our homes! I can't even go for a damn jog man! Just like the WTF man, are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU GUIDING ME !!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest in paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to … pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn – LeBron James (@ KingJames) May 6, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also called for justice, saying the video showed that Arbery was "killed in cold blood."